Williams named West Jefferson Superintendent

The West Jefferson School District No. 253 Board of Trustees have announced Shane Williams, of Terreton, as the new district superintendent, replacing Dwight Richins who announced his resignation in April.
“We are excited to have Mr. Williams lead this District. The Board spent many hours contemplating candidates and felt that he would be the best person to lead the District toward continued great success. He will be a phenomenal asset to our District,” Board of Trustees Chairman Tanis Cherry said.
Williams has served for five years as Principal at Kennedy Elementary in the Madison School District. Prior to that, he was the Assistant Principal at Madison Middle School, Special Services Programs Coordinator, Special Education Consulting Teacher, Migrant/EL Director, Special Education and Title I Teacher at the Madison School District.
“I am grateful for, and will miss working with, the wonderful people at Madison School District. I am very excited to be going to West Jefferson and give back to the community that has given so much to me and my family,” Williams said.
Williams has a Bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University-Idaho in Social Studies Education, a Special Education Endorsement from Idaho State University, a Master’s degree from American Public University in Administration Supervision and an Education Specialist Certificate from Northwest Nazarene University.
Williams has been a member of the 6th District Officials’ Association for 20 years. During that time, he has been a high school sports official, board member and association president. He also has volunteered in various capacities with the Boy Scouts of America.
He is a graduate of West Jefferson High School. He and his family live in Terreton.
Since Richins tendered his resignation during a special board meeting April 5, the board met multiple times to review candidate applications and the results from community and staff surveys. They also conducted reference checks, research, and held interviews that included 17 applicants from in-state and across the country.
Richins will remain the district’s superintendent until June 30 before he starts his new position as the new athletic director for Blackfoot High School.
He has won five state football championships during his career, and most recently won four 3A titles while coaching at Shelley High School. He was also the coach for Teton, winning a 2A title with that school.
“We are delighted to welcome Dwight to the District 55 family,” Blackfoot Superintendent Brian Kress said in a press release. “We are not sure how much ‘Kelly Green’ he has in his current wardrobe, but we are confident the Bronco nation will get him ready to go.”