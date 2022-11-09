Superintendent Shane Williams gave the West Jefferson School District #253 Board of Trustees an update on the progress of projects passed with their latest $1.5 million bond.

According to Williams, $842,416.71 have been expended on projects for their general buildings, roofs, high school “Legacy” gym, auditorium and safety. The district, he said, has a remaining balance of $657,583 to use on unfinished projects and a couple which are, as of the update, not yet started.


