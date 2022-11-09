Superintendent Shane Williams gave the West Jefferson School District #253 Board of Trustees an update on the progress of projects passed with their latest $1.5 million bond.
According to Williams, $842,416.71 have been expended on projects for their general buildings, roofs, high school “Legacy” gym, auditorium and safety. The district, he said, has a remaining balance of $657,583 to use on unfinished projects and a couple which are, as of the update, not yet started.
The repairs to the roofs of all the school buildings, which was one of the first projects the district started with last spring, has been completely finished.
“It’s done, completely finished,” Williams stated at the board meeting held on Oct. 20. “I’ve walked on some of the finished roofs and they look good.”
According to a sheet provided at the meeting, the district had budgeted $356,000 on the the roof repairs. Upon completion of the project, they expended only $355,691, leaving a remaining balance of $308.
As for general building projects, which include upgrades to the interior and exterior of the buildings such as classroom floor and cupboard upgrades, the district budgeted $250,000. So far, Williams stated, the district has spent $119,665, leaving them with $130,334 for additional upgrades.
One such set of upgrades, which the board ratified earlier in the meeting, were additions of counters with sinks, storage cabinetry and new flooring to certain classrooms. The board approved the cost for approximately $18,000.
At 98 percent completed, the West Jefferson High School old gym, now called the Legacy Gym, is awaiting final touches, Williams said. He said they are still waiting on painting for the gym doors and waiting to have the baseboards re-done.
The gym has thus far received an upgraded floor and adjustable basketball hoops on the side baskets. The budget for the gym, according to the handout, was $150,000. The remaining funds for the gym currently sit at $10,431.
For safety their safety projects, the district has acquired a new security camera system as well as new phone systems and have spent only $127,348 of their $150,000 security budget. There is approximately $22,000 remaining, which Williams stated could potentially go up “for grabs” on other projects if needed.
Expanding the parking lot is another project which has not yet begun, but according to Williams’s handout is estimated to cost $260,000 and will likely begin next summer.
“I know it’s a lot,” Williams said at the meeting in response to the board’s concern over the amount. “But consider the cost of oil and asphalt and everything that went up.”
Williams stated they would like to extend the parking lot to the tow sections on either side of West Jefferson’s Panther Den. However, he also mentioned that the cost could possibly reduce if the district decides not to pave it.
He stated, however, that to begin the project next summer when the weather begins to warm up, he would be putting out requests for project in January and have bids for the board to consider in time for a summer start date.
One of the last projects includes repair or replacement of the High School track. According to Williams, however, he is considering removing this project from their bond-money list in favor of finding grants to aid in the endeavor.
By removing the track from the list of bond projects, he said, they would be able to re-allocate the funds from the projected budget into other projects which might need the additional funding. As of this meeting, Williams has the track listed at $50,000 to include only repairs.
“When it comes down to it, both the track and football field are still usable,” Williams stated. “Both are on their last legs.”
Completely replacing the track, he said, would be a greater cost than just repairing, which is why he suggested looking into other grants and funding options to replace it. He stated both the track and the football turf have been a great asset to the community, which allows teams to practice on the field.
“The facilities are here,” he said. “It’s our job to take care of them.”
