Kelly Wilson, a Ririe business owner and veteran, has filed a lawsuit against Ririe Joint School Dist. #252 for damages to her building, which houses LoveBird Green Grocer.
According to a cease-and-desist letter from Wilson and her attorney to the district dated Jan. 30, 2022, Wilson has spent just over a year attempting to get the issues rectified with the board. The letter states Wilson approached the board in 2021 with concerns regarding the health and welfare of children, damages to her building by students, water damage from district sprinklers, damage from a Chinese Elm tree owned by the district, and now further cascading damages have been incurred as well.
Currently, the elementary school fence has left an approximately ten-inch space between the fence and Wilson’s building, where playground balls have a tendency to get stuck. Students can squeeze between the fence and building, but in doing so, have crumbled parts of the exposed facia, according to the letter. The students are also exposed to nails and sharp objects, and must also duck under a gas fireplace exhaust, where temperatures can cause burns.
Previously, in a board meeting Sept. 15, 2021, Board Member Brigham Cook stated he felt the district was under no obligation to address the issues and that doing so would be a favor, which action “realistically doesn’t have any positive affect [sic] on the school other than being nice,” the minutes say.
The board continued to discuss the fencing issues, with Cook saying Wilson had not retained an attorney so they were under no legal obligation to fix the fence. Board member Tom Sopalski agreed and said he felt they hadn’t exhausted all the legal aspects at that time to move forward in making a decision.
“...I mean at this point we’ve got a complaint from a neighbor that wants us to spend a bunch of our money to do something that will improve their property and that’s really legally all it is,” Cook said, according to the minutes.
At that time, Superintendent Jeff Gee stated that the opinion of the district’s attorney was to try and resolve this.
In Wilson’s Jan. 30 cease-and-desist, the 21-page letter details Wilson’s first statements of concern, the increasing costs of damages done to the building, 11 exhibits to accompany her statements and show evidence of documentation, as well as city ordinances the district is allegedly in violation of.
The school board addressed the topic in their Feb. 16, 2022 meeting, with Gee stating he discussed blocking the entrance between the building and the fence to discourage people from walking between the two, as well as stating that the sprinklers will be adjusted this summer and that the tree would be removed when the weather clears up, the draft minutes state.
“I don’t want to go to court,” Wilson said. “I never did want to go to court. I had the opportunity to go to court months ago and I continued with trying to speak to the council and write letters and talk to the superintendent.”
Wilson said that after retaining a lawyer, little was done by the district to address the problems. While she said she appreciates the temporary post, which can be moved, between the fence and the building, she said it’s discouraging to feel like a citizen doesn’t have a leg to stand on with the board in addressing issues if they don’t obtain an attorney.
Wilson also noted that blocking the entrance to the gap between the fence and her building still does not allow for her to access the damages for repairs or give her the ability to clear away snow and ice from the area.
“The person that owned the building before me tried to go to the elementary school and asked if they’d move the fence and they were ignored,” Wilson stated. “They weren’t a native English speaker and eventually just gave up. I’ve tried to attend the board meetings and write letters and talk to the superintendent. I spent $2,000 to get a lawyer and they didn’t do anything. I’ve done pretty much everything a reasonable person would do.”
According to Wilson, the school district has 21 days to respond once they’ve been served and things will move forward from there.
She said her hopes are to have safety for children, to have a healthy respect of others’ properties, and finally, addressing the damage together and remediating it.
Superintendent Jeff Gee responded to a request for an interview, stating, “...due to possible legal action I cannot comment at this time.”