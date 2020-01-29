Winchester takes over as P&Z legal adviser

Mike Winchester has officially taken the helm as the primary Jefferson County planning and zoning legal adviser.
Paul Ziel’s contract with the county ended Dec. 31. Ziel has been the go-to legal adviser for the department. Winchester is a deputized attorney for the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the county’s senior criminal prosecutor.
Winchester said the planning and zoning legal adviser’s duties include general consulting, attending planning and zoning commissioner meetings to provide legal counsel and reading through documents such as the county’s comprehensive plan and city areas of impact.
Winchester said he began taking over most of those responsibilities beginning in October, when county commissioners extended Ziel’s contract through Dec. 31 for him to finish Municode.
For cities working on area of impact agreements with the county, Winchester taking over also means starting over with a new attorney to clear legal language. The area of impact is the area surrounding a city that could eventually be annexed in. It is under county jurisdiction, but planning and zoning in the area includes input from the cities through an agreement with the county.
Menan Mayor Tad Haight in December expressed some hesitation in working with a new person, since Menan officials are seeking to change the language on the area of impact agreement more than the county initially asked for. Haight said Ziel had seemed receptive to the new language. Haight said he was unsure whether the new attorney would be.
“Paul Ziel, who I really don’t know, was in general agreement (that) the things we wanted were legal,” Haight said Dec. 20. “And legal is weird, legal is whatever you convince people legal is. Now we’ve got to convince a new lawyer … that our method is a good method.”
On Jan. 17, Haight said Menan and Lewisville attorney Kris Meek had spoken to Winchester and said Winchester also seemed receptive to Menan’s draft area of impact. Winchester said he has a good working relationship with Meek. He said he is also talking to Ririe and Roberts attorney Robin Dunn about the area of impact agreements, though he said Menan is the only city he has received wording on.
According to Mud Lake Mayor Sherry Locascio, Mud Lake’s area of impact agreement is ready to be sent to the county as of the city’s January meeting.
Winchester said after speaking to Meek, he believes he knows what City of Menan officials want.
“I think we’re pretty confident that we understand each other,” he said.
However, approving something as legal and setting policies are two different things. Winchester said his realm lies in the former, and said he does not set policy. Haight said he also understands Winchester cannot make policy.
What the county and cities agree on will ultimately be up to city councils and county commissioners.
“I’m thinking at some point, when we’re a little further down the road, we’re all going to have to be in the same room again,” Haight said.
Kevin Hathaway told commissioners Jan. 21 that he is receiving enough support from Winchester and Weston Davis, another deputized county attorney who is assisting the department. Hathaway previously said Ziel has been an asset to planning and zoning and said he did not want to lose him.
During the budgeting process, county prosecuting attorney Paul Butikofer said he learned of a law in a training that would not allow the county to continue hiring the undeputized Ziel without a specific reason. Butikofer also wanted to hire an additional deputized attorney, which commissioners approved.
County attorney Weston Davis has said the county contracted with Ziel initially to finish Municode. Commissioners approved a three month contract with Ziel primarily for him to finish Municode. Winchester said he heard the report on Municode is complete.