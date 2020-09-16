Southeast Idaho experienced a dangerous wind advisory Sept. 7 that resulted in fallen trees and power outages.
Jefferson County saw knocked down fences, fallen trees, debris and even the large United States flag, which is flown by Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet, was ripped when a cable broke, tearing the flag through the stars and stripes.
Rocky Mountain Power Company reported outages for approximately 183,000 customers from Utah, Wyoming and Idaho, according to a press release by the company.
The outages were centralized in Utah County after customers experienced “hurricane-strength winds” in the three states, with Rocky Mountain stating the wind speed in some areas reached in excess of 110 mph in some areas.
Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson stated their departments received approximately 20 calls from the evening of Sept. 7 throughout Sept. 8 for fallen trees and limbs as well as downed power lines.
“We’ve been assisting power companies and other emergency service departments in the clean up of road hazards,” Anderson said. “We also had about five medical calls and one car crash. It’s been pretty busy.”
Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson also stated they were assisting the Idaho Transportation Department with clearing road debris and their biggest concern were downed power lines.
“There was a power line across someone’s driveway on 3500 but thankfully it wasn’t hot,” Sheriff Anderson said.