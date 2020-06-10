As the May 2020 Primary Elections came to a close, Jefferson County and District 35 walked away with familiar faces along with an upset in the Prosecuting Attorney race and Karey Hanks returning as a representative.
Van Burtenshaw kept his seat as a District 35 representative, taking the race with 51.8% of the vote. Jud Miller received 4,642 votes, just 347 votes under Burtenshaw.
Karey Hanks was originally announced as having 445 votes less than Jerald Raymond, but an apparent glitch in the election system caused for false results. Hanks is now reported as taking 50.75% of the votes, beating Raymond out by 145 votes.
Hanks said that when she went to bed the night of the results, she saw the results weren’t in her favor but discovered through some friends that the numbers weren’t adding up.
Once the glitch was discovered, the race between Hanks and Raymond wasn’t the only one with faulty results. Numbers for Burtenshaw vs. Miller as well as Furniss vs. Judd were incorrect. While the results didn’t change the outcome for Burtenshaw and Furniss, Hanks said she almost didn’t believe it.
“I was hesitant to accept that I had won because this has happened to me before,” Hanks said. “I think it shows that mail-in
Rod Furniss maintained his seat in the Idaho legislature, taking 68.64% of the vote. George Judd, the Lewisville mayor who temporarily suspended his campaign to focus on his health and community during COVID-19, received 2,951, 31.36%, of the votes.
For Jefferson County Commissioners, Shayne Young and Scott Hancock will maintain their seats. Young beat out former commissioner Brian Farnsworth by 878 votes. Hancock maintained his seat over Ty Belnap by 1,195 votes.
Sheriff Steve Anderson did not have any opponents for the elections.
For the Democratic Primary results, Paulette Jordan will act as the Democrat Senator and received 291 votes, beating Jim Vandermass by 231 votes.
The District 2 Democrat for Congress is C. Aaron Swisher.
James Risch, who had no opponents, will remain as the Republican Senator and Mike Simpson will remain as the Congress District 2 Republican representative, taking the win over Kevin Rhoades by 2,091 votes.
Each spot for precinct committee persons was uncontested with the exception of Clark County. Dale Mortimer beat out Rod Furniss as Precinct Committeemen by 14 votes.
According to the State of Idaho Elections Department, the voter turnout was 38.5%. Idaho has 853,301 registered voters and 328,499 ballots were cast.