In most elections, one vote alone rarely determines who wins and who loses. When it comes to small towns, however, that can be all it takes.
On Nov. 5, seven people voted for write-in candidate Dave Price to Spencer City Council. Six voted for write-ins Tavia Thompson and Roger Whitmill. That one vote means Dave Price is one of Spencer’s newly elected city council members, along with Sandy McClure — who received 12 votes.
In Spencer, close elections are a rule, rather than the exception. The hamlet is one of smallest cities in Idaho with a population of 32, according to 2018 U. S. Census Bureau estimates. With 16 people voting, voter turnout was pretty good for 2019. Clark County Clerk Judith Maldonado consulted with others in her office and said “it’s quite often for Spencer” that a few people make the difference.
Spencer may be relatively unique in terms of one vote easily changing the outcome, but throughout Jefferson and Clark counties each vote carries great significance in local elections. In Menan, 18 votes tipped the scales in favor of a special tax levy. In the Mud Lake area, 22 votes ousted incumbent Burton D. Allen and elected Andrea Rigby as Zone 1 trustee for West Jefferson School District No. 253. Of the four contested elections, the most number of votes to separate one option from another was 75 in the Clark County Cemetery Maintenance District Permanent Override Levy.
Cathy Dabelle, election deputy in Jefferson County, said a small number of people can significantly impact local elections.
“(In state and national elections) it’s decided by several different counties and states,” Dabelle said. “But with this, you’ve got just your very consolidated area. So, just a few people coming out can make the difference.”
The smaller population means individual votes carry significant power in determining election outcomes. Rigby, the largest city in Jefferson County, has a population of 4,193, and it is an outlier. Menan, the second largest city in the county, has just over 800 residents.
While population is significant, Dabelle said another reason so few votes can make the difference is the low voter turnout. National and state elections draw more people to the polls, but county and city elections don’t.
“Usually there’s not enough on the ballot that brings people out,” Dabelle said.
Uncontested elections saw low voter turnouts, while contested elections had a few more voters come to the polls.
“Of course, we’d want more people to come out … it determines what’s going to be happening locally,” she said.
Dabelle said on Nov. 5, Menan had a 30% voter turnout rate, while West Jefferson had a 25% turnout. Compared to other years, Dabelle said those percentages are not bad for a county election.