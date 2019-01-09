Freezing temperatures have been common in the area in recent weeks, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to put away your fishing gear just yet, the area still offers various fishing opportunities throughout the winter. From fly fishing to ice fishing, you can still get your fishing fix.
The South Fork and the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River still offer decent fishing opportunities throughout the winter months. If you are fly fishing, midges will make up the vast majority of the hatches, however small blue-winged olives are also effective in enticing sluggish trout.
Sub-surface flies, such as streamers and beaded nymphs, are also effective in the frigid temperatures. Fishing them in tailwaters, or in the mainstem of the river is highly effective.
Lures have also been proven to be successful on the river this time of year. Casting, and retrieving spinners is a valuable skill when fishing lures. Other traditional tackle techniques, such as bait fishing, are also of use.
For ice fisherman, local lakes and ponds are beginning to freeze over with recent frigid temperatures.
Henrys Lake has been frozen for the better part of three months and has offered average to good fishing.
Now that most of the foliage has depleted, fishing has slowed down. Fishing sucker meat and meal worms have reportedly been effective.
Ririe Reservoir offers excellent perch, trout and kokanee fishing. Ice fishing is no longer restricted from the dam, to the posted boundary approximately one mile upstream, as of Jan. 1.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game Regional Fisheries Biologist Brett High told The Jefferson Star Jan. 3 that the department typically doesn’t release ice thickness for liability reasons, but he indicated with the recent freezing temperatures people may have begun fishing. He said there haven’t been any official fishing reports however.
High said with the opening of the lake for fishing, people are able to fish near Blacktail, but the road isn’t maintained making snowmobiling the best option to reach the area.
Like Ririe, High said Palisades Reservoir is one of the last lakes in the area to freeze due to its depth. He said people tend to be able to fish the Big Elk Creek arm first, but fishing tends to be average.
Roberts, Becker and Victor Kids Ponds provide another ice fishing outlet. Each provides a plethora of fish species available to catch. From small and largemouth bass to whitefish and kokanee, the chance of catching something is excellent.
Effective methods of catching fish through ice include jigging spoons or other lures, and fishing with bait such as worms, maggots, perch eyes or cut bait under a bobber.
According to Idaho Department of Fish and Game, you are limited to five poles in the water at a time, with daily trout limits set at six, and no limit on perch, bluegill or crappie.