The National Weather Service has issued multiple winter weather advisories for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit Friday morning through Saturday morning.
The weather service is urging motorists to use caution while driving in East Idaho because of the expected "snow-covered roads and limited visibility." Road conditions during the Friday morning commute in East Idaho could be especially hazardous.
The storm could dump several inches of snow on most of the region and generate winds of up to 35 mph.
The areas hardest hit by the storm will likely be Ashton, Island Park, Driggs, Victor and Tetonia, which could see up to 10 inches of snow Friday morning through Saturday morning.
The areas expected to see the least amount of snow — up to 4 inches — are Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Raft River, Declo, Burley, Paul, Rupert and Heyburn.
The rest of East Idaho could see up to 6 or 7 inches of snow from the Friday morning through Saturday morning storm. This includes the Malta, Holbrook, Albion, Malad, Preston, Weston, Dayton, Franklin, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, Sugar City, St. Anthony, Mud Lake, Dubois, Arimo, McCammon, Downey, Swanlake, Soda Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Lava Hot Springs, Paris, Georgetown, St. Charles, Montpelier, Rockland, Arbon, Palisades, Swan Valley, Bone, Spencer, Arco, Atomic City, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, City of Rocks, Henry and Wayan areas.
The weather service warned that it's possible the incoming storm could dump even more snow on East Idaho than what's currently expected.
Winter weather advisories are also in effect in areas of south central Idaho south of Twin Falls and in areas of southwest Idaho south of Mountain Home and Boise.
Outside of Idaho, winter weather advisories are in effect in parts of Nevada and Utah, winter weather advisories and winter storm watches are in effect in Montana, and winter storm warnings and winter storm watches are in effect in Wyoming.
Idaho State Journal