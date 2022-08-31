Winters joins Clark County Schools administration

After beginning her teaching career at Rigby Middle School, Sara Winters will begin a new chapter out in Clark County School District #161 as the new principal for Lindy Ross Elementary School.
Winters grew up in education, she said. She was influenced by her mother who was a teacher to become one as well.
“I’d be her teachers aid since I was ten,” she said.
When she started her career as a teacher, Winters said, she started at Rigby Middle School. Since then, she has been working in Education for 11 years. In those years, she saw needs in students and teachers which she felt driven to address, and was inspired to enter the world of school administration.
She stated she wanted to help more kids than just her kids in a small classroom, wanting to aid them in larger groups. She also wanted the ability to advocate for teachers, as a former teacher herself.
“I was a teacher, so I know what teachers need and I want to help both students and teachers be supported,” she said.
At Lindy Ross Elementary, Winters is excited to begin building relationships with her faculty, her students and their parents. She believes it’s important to have relationships in place in order to better know and understand everybody’s needs and to be a positive influence in the community.
The schools in Clark County drew Winters in because of their size and the size of the community. After being raised in a small town, herself, Winters stated she loved the tight-knit community feeling.
“In small towns, it’s easier to get to know the students and their parents and families,” she said. “It’s a lot more of a hometown feel.”
So far, the faculty and families in Clark County have been inviting, she stated. Everyone out there, including faculty, are ready and willing to lend a hand.
“I’ve only been here for two weeks,” she said, “and I already love it.”
This year, she plans to focus on learning and growth in her school. As it is her first year as an administrator, she stated she will also have a lot to learn, along with the students, but said she is ready to jump in and learn all there is to know.
In her free time, Winters and her three sons, elementary through high school ages, are involved with sports. She stated they like to play and be outside. They will also spend time paddle-boarding and participating in other water-based activities.
Recently, she and her boys returned from a vacation in Hawaii. Winters stated her family loves to travel.
In the upcoming year, Winters will be commuting from Idaho Falls to Dubois. She does not have plans to move her family to the Dubois area as of now.