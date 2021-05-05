The West Jefferson School Dist. #253 Board of Trustees held a special meeting April 28 and took time to discuss teacher negotiations amidst changes in the State Department of Education.
Superintendent Shane Williams stated that lanes of the state salary schedule were unfrozen and that the district may update teacher contract to reflect those changes. In order to make changes, the district would have to re-enter negotiations with the teachers association.
“As a school district, we’re trying to do the best we can,” Williams said.
According to Williams, lawmakers came in after budgets had been cut and stated that the governor can change Idaho Code. He then said that the Department of Education came in and said they could only base things off of Idaho Code and then said the lanes were never frozen, even though districts had been told they were.
“I think it’s groups taking jabs at each other,” Williams said. “What that means then is that this is a good thing for teachers.”
The board voted unanimously to open up the negotiations for the 2020-2021 contracts, which will allow them to approach the Teacher’s Association to make changes.
Following the motion, the board also spoke about negotiations for the 2021-2022 contracts. Negotiations include salaries, benefits and master agreements.
The board moved to open up negotiations but with the reopening of this year’s, Williams said the district will most likely know next year’s budget before the current year’s.