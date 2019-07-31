A Rigby woman who assisted her boyfriend in sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday for possession of sexually exploitative materials.
Elizabeth Dawn Evans, 28, was arrested in 2018 when police discovered she and Joseph Harris, 31, made pornographic photos of a child performing sex acts on Harris.
Evans had also been charged with aiding, abetting or encouraging lewd conduct. The charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.
The investigation began after the child was taken to the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center in Idaho Falls.
Evans had also come under scrutiny after she sent a nude photo to an older woman asking the woman to have sex with her and Harris.
Evans admitted in court she took photos of the victim engaged in sex acts with Harris. Both Harris and Evans said they were high while making the photos. Harris first denied it was him in the photos, but later said he could tell it was him based on a tattoo. He said he could not remember the incident.
Investigators found a document at Harris’ home listing women he wanted to have sex with. The victim was No. 5 on the list. Harris told police he wanted to date the 4-year-old when she was older.
In addition to prison time, Evans will have to register as a sex offender and serve 10 years of probation after her release.
Harris is scheduled to be sentenced 2:30 p.m. Aug. 20 in the federal courthouse in Pocatello. He has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, punishable with up to life in prison.
Johnathan Hogan
Post Register