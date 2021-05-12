Public Works Director Dave Walrath, Jefferson County Commissioners and other key players in the Kettle Butte Dairy Road Project held a work meeting April 26 on how to proceed with the project.
The project began back in 2019 with commissioners committing $800,000 of grant match funds to raise and armor the four-mile stretch of road out in the city of Roberts. The $800,000 was needed to receive a $3.5 million grant from the Economic Development Administration.
At the time, Troy Clayton from the Kettle Butte Dairy stated that he believed improving the road would be a benefit to the county because there were “huge safety issues.” Clayton also stated that the dairy was here to stay in Jefferson County and that they contribute a lot to the area.
Former Commissioner Brian Farnsworth agreed with that statement, saying the project was valuable.
“Part of the EDA requirements, there’s a form our attorney has to sign that says we have good title to the property to get the grant money,” Walrath said. “We don’t actually own the right-of-way on that property. 90% of right-of-ways in the county are prescriptive easements which means we’ve maintained the roads for a period of time and established that it’s a public easement.”
Commissioner Scott Hancock asked that where the county has done a complete validation, if there was anything in law that could be transferred to a fee simple title. Hancock continued, insisting that the county should approach the EDA with their validated easements and use the fact that county has cared for the roads.
“It says 40 years, we’ve had it for that,” Hancock said. “We tell them what we have and that’s how we attest it. To me, that’s how we start.”
Walrath said they wanted to get guidance on how to proceed with the project and see if EDA (Economic Development Administration) would agree that a prescriptive easement would be fine or if the county would have to start acquiring the right-of-way either through donations or through a willing buyer/willing seller agreement.
“We cannot force a landowner to sell through imminent domain in accordance with EDA rules on this project,” Walrath explained.
A Horrocks representative brought up point that LHTAC (Local Highway Technical Assistance Council) administers federal funds on local projects that for the most part are on prescriptive easement roads, which sets a precedent for federal funds going to projects without title.
“Most roads in the state don’t have owned right-of-ways, but prescriptive easements,” Walrath said. “There should be a letter coming from the Commissioners and prosecutor with them on board and saying ‘look can we apply for construction funding without a deeded right of way?’”
Walrath said that he personally would not like to go through a right-of-way acquisition. In trying to move forward with acquiring a title to the right-of-way, Walrath said he would be approaching Scott Ellsworth, a Federal Aid Administrator with LHTAC to see if he would be willing to write a letter attesting to their use of federal dollars on projects that are on prescriptive easements.
In terms of where the project is at overall, the design is “pretty much done” according to Walrath and that they have the environmental document finished. When it comes to the design, it may change if the county has to have it deeded.
“That’s why we need direction – if we do it deeded, then we’ll do a 60 ft. right-of-way instead of what we’re looking at now, which is 50 ft,” Walrath explained. “That will impact a lot of things like how we do the culverts.”
The project consultant has had communication with property owners on project and Walrath said it seems to be pretty unanimous that they’re in favor of the work, but they have not discussed acquiring the property.
“We’re just waiting on the letter from the commissioners and prosecutor to the EDA about whether or not we can apply for construction funding with a prescriptive easement,” he continued. “I want to have something from LHTAC to bolster that letter and I think it could possibly make a difference.”