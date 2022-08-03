Wrapping up summer fun: back and school month
The Germer family prepared to spend a day at Jefferson County Lake on July 27. Pictured above from left to right, in the back: Libby Germer. In the front: Isabelle Germer, Ruby Germer and Nicholas Germer.

 EDNA GRANT / The Jefferson Star

Children in Jefferson County find multiple ways to keep themselves amused during the months between spring and fall semesters of school. With the first day of school just around the corner, kids are squeezing in as much fun as possible.

Many kids choose to spend their summer months at Jefferson County Lake, where they can swim, play in the sand, have picnics and buy ice-cold refreshments.

