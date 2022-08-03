The Germer family prepared to spend a day at Jefferson County Lake on July 27. Pictured above from left to right, in the back: Libby Germer. In the front: Isabelle Germer, Ruby Germer and Nicholas Germer.
Children in Jefferson County find multiple ways to keep themselves amused during the months between spring and fall semesters of school. With the first day of school just around the corner, kids are squeezing in as much fun as possible.
Many kids choose to spend their summer months at Jefferson County Lake, where they can swim, play in the sand, have picnics and buy ice-cold refreshments.
Libby Germer will be a freshman at Rigby High School this upcoming fall semester. While she has spent time with her sisters at the Lake, Libby occupied her summer months with a Driver’s Education Class this summer.
According to her father, Nicholas Germer, she and her younger sisters have enjoyed frozen Otter-pops this summer, as well as a family trip to Teton National Park.
All three girls have been in the Chinese Immersion program Jefferson Joint School District #251 offers to students from kindergarten through middle school and high school. Libby stated she is excited to continue learning in the Chinese program and claims to be fluent.
“I’ve talked to some people over the summer,” she said, referring to speaking in Mandarin Chinese. “They said I’m ready to go to China, no questions asked.”
Ruby Germer, Libby’s younger sister, will be entering the sixth grade in the upcoming school year. She said she is most excited to begin learning how to play the cello as she will be in the orchestra class now that she is in middle school.
Isabelle, the youngest of the three, will be going into the third grade this year. She stated she loves going to the lake during the July and August months because it is the only time the water is warm enough to swim in.
There are three school districts in Jefferson County, all which will be starting back up in late August. Jefferson Joint School District #251 and Ririe Joint School District #252 will start up on August 30. West Jefferson School District #253, however, will start up a week before, on August 22.
In Jefferson #251, registration for Rigby Middle School will be held August 18 and 19, and Farnsworth Middle School will have registration on August 22 and 23. Rigby High School Seniors will register on August 16, Juniors on the 17, Sophomores on the 18 and Freshman will register on the 19. All new students will register on August 24.
West Jefferson School District is trying out a new registration method this year; registration across all their schools will be done online. All information for online registration can be found on their website or on their Facebook page. For those unable to register their students online, they will hold in-person registration on August 2 and 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on August 8 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Ririe School District will hold registration on the week of August 15. High school seniors and juniors will register on the 15, freshman and sophomores will register on the 16, and eighth and seventh grades will register on the 17.
School supply lists for Jefferson and West Jefferson districts can be found on the district and school websites. West Jefferson supply lists can also be found on their Facebook page.
Ririe and Jefferson school districts will hold their Back to School Night on August 29. Jefferson’s will be held from 5-7 p.m. A time has not yet been posted for Ririe’s Back to School Night.