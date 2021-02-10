Wrestling teams from local school districts are undergoing preparations to face off at the district competition that’s set to begin Feb. 17.
Coach Tony McCarty from Rigby High School said that although they’re still working on growing the program, he’s proud of some of their standout team members and he expects to have between four and seven wrestlers go to the state competition.
“We’ve doubled the number of wrestlers we had from last year and a lot of them are underclassmen so we’re still pretty young,” McCarty said. “Our juniors have done well and our seniors are all first year wrestlers have all done good as well, especially with this being their first year.”
McCarty said the team recently though has been plagued by injuries and seasonal sickness the past few weeks, which resulted in only eight out of 19 wrestlers competing at their most recent competition.
According to McCarty, some of Rigby’s standout wrestlers include Payton Brooks, Marshall Parker and Rhope Rasmussen. Brooks has only lost four competitions and his losses have been largely state champions. McCarty also stated that Parker has a good record and Rasmussen has performed good as well even with coming onto the team late.
McCarty also stated that with so much talent coming up from underclassmen and even the middle school, he’s hopeful that the program will continue to improve and grow stronger.
The West Jefferson wrestlers have had a largely successful season, getting a win against North Fremont (45-36), taking second at the Madison tournament and beating Salmon (54-18).
The Ririe Bulldog wrestlers have taken first place at the Clearwater Valley Tournament as well as first place at Aberdeen tournament and third in the Wendell Tournament. Ririe also defeated Challis earlier this season by 60 points, ending the competition with a score of 72-12.