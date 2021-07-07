During the June 17 Rigby City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the contract with Keller Associate’s along with the amendment to the contract to remove the section for improvements to the headworks.
Marvin Fielding of Keller Associates stated after meeting with the council in a special meeting the week before, they asked Fielding to take out the parts of the amendment associated with the headworks improvements until later funding is determined. What is left in the amendment is the oxidation ditches and the improvements associated with those.
Council member Richard Datwyler thanked Fielding for being patient with the council while going over the contract and making changes. The council talked about the headworks percentage and why it was higher than the percentages for other improvements.
Fielding stated he has discussed with the engineers why the percentage was higher, but there hasn’t been any follow-up from them.
According to council member Aliza King, if the city gets funding, they can still go ahead and move forward with the headworks improvements.
“I went out to the plant and it makes more sense now,” said King. “To my understanding, we will need [the headworks] done in the next five years. The whole point of what we’re doing now is to make sure that we’re not going to add more projects in the future.”
Datwyler then asked what the next meeting is going to be about.
Fielding stated the next meeting is for the design plan that needs to be completed by May 1, 2022, and the deadline after that is for construction that needs to be completed by June 2024.
Datwyler commented that at the moment, construction prices are high.
Fielding stated he has discussed this with Public Works Director Mitch Bradley already.
“We have three things going on with construction price volatility right now,” said Fielding. “The biggest I think is the COVID supply chain disruption that we’re seeing. Everybody is shut down, ports shut down, and now they’ve started up but we’re behind. The second thing is the freeze in Texas that sucked up a lot of the PVC pipe. The third thing is the general construction boom that we’re seeing.”
Datwyler stated there is that fear that even if the city waits for construction prices to go down, they will still go up regardless.
Fielding stated his recommendation is to get the design done as they get ready to go in for a bid for construction.
“Mitch had a good conversation with Willy Teusher from DEQ [Idaho Department of Environmental Quality], who said they may be willing to grant some flexibility on the bid date and when the city goes out to construction,” said Fielding.
Fielding stated their contract is written that Keller Associates would help with the prepurchase of two items. One would be the mixers, which they would get as soon as they can and get them operating. Plant Operator Scott Humphries will be doing the samplings as they go into next winter to know what to anticipate. The other item they anticipated purchasing was the generator, to take advantage of the competitive bid process.
Bradley stated his only concern was the cost, to slow down for a little bit and wait a year and see if the prices change. When Mitch met with Senior Water Quality Engineer Willy Teusher, Teusher’s main stress was as long as the city meets ammonia limits, then the city will continue to move forward with the project.
Mayor Richardson stated if the mixers are added this summer, they get the biology up all the way and have another winter of testing, that’ll give the council a much better idea for what is necessary for the city to do regarding winter ammonia and growth.
Humphries stated if they mix the canaf in and get the ammonia down to the appropriate level, then they won’t have to expand as much for the future.