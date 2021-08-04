Marvin Fielding from Keller Engineering and Associates presented the ongoing improvements that are happening at the Rigby Wastewater Treatment Plant during a special work meeting held by the Rigby City Council on July 20.
Fielding stated the meeting was to focus on the findings from the peer review provided by Laura Marcolini, of Laura Marcolini and Associates, and give some clarity to what Marcolini found from her analysis of the Nuvoda process.
At the start of the meeting, Fielding stated he wanted to provide some context to the peer review. The goal was to review the treatment plant performance prior to implementing Nuvoda, after adding Nuvoda, and summarize the decisions the council has made to date. Then they would review the recommendations that came from the peer review and provide a response and talk about the project funding status and next steps.
According to Fielding's findings, there was 0.65 milligrams per liter of ammonia during the winter, and there was 4.3 milligrams per liter in the summer.
"For the past three years, 2018, 2019, and 2020, you would have been out of compliance during the January to April timeline without doing anything," said Fielding.
Fielding stated they saw good results from adding Nuvoda, but not enough to get to the 20-year design criteria; this was also recognizing the mixing problem they had with the kenaf during the trial where most of the kenaf settle to the bottom of the oxidation ditches.
"At the end of the trial demonstration, we came back in April and talked to you about the results that we saw, the decision was to continue to monitor and pursue mixing," Fielding said. "A mixer has been ordered and should be here in September. That is a one month trial, and if the mixer does what we need it to then a second one will be ordered."
According to Fielding's findings, the Nuvoda doubled the plant capacity, but it is not enough for the city's current maximum month loading. It falls short for the 2040 loading projections.
Fielding stated the project, as it stands, the ammonia removal is one component of the project. In addition to the ammonia removal, they proposed to install filters in the filter building, UV disinfection in a new building, plant water pumps, screw press dewatering, electrical improvements, the SCADA system to be upgraded, a septage receiving structure near the headworks building, biosolids management and critical spare parts.
Fielding also mentioned Rural Development has stated that Rigby's project is competitive for grant dollars. However, there is no loan-to-grant ratio yet.
Fielding presented to the council the funding grant options. The first one was a worst case scenario; it was if the city got no more grant money than what they have currently, which is $2.6 million from Rural Development, $650,000 from Army Corps, and assuming $500,000 from Block Grant. With 1,600 users, the city would be at a $32.84 increase per user from where the city is now. That was the worst case scenario.
Fielding stated the second case scenario is more of a typical funding scenario if the city were to get a 32% grant from Rural Development, which would be about $6 million, this assumes the city will still have $1.15 million from the Block Grant and Army Corps grant combined. The city would get a $26.40 increase a month from where the city is now.
Fielding then went into the findings Marcolini provided to him and the council. Marcolini was at the meeting via Skype.
According to Marcolini, the first recommendation was for additional influent monitoring. Fielding agreed more data is nice at any time. The city, of course, weighs that against the cost of additional monitoring and what benefit it brings to the city and facility.
Marcolini's second recommendation was to have additional monitoring at PPI, which Fielding agreed with. Additional data is nice to have, recognizing there is a cost for it.
Marcolini's third recommendation with the septage receiving station was that by installing this station the flow equalization could reduce some of the impact out at the treatment plant by metering the septage more slowly into the system. During the facility planning study, Fielding did talk to the council about the idea, but because of cost the direction Fielding received was to stay with something similar to what the city is already doing.
Another recommendation presented by Marcolini was to implement a flow-paced solid retention time (flow-paced SRT) control, and Marvin concurred with the decision. They are planning to do that with the work they are currently doing to the plant.
The fifth recommendation from Marcolini was to have the city look at working to reduce the subwater that is coming into the system. The city has done significant work to address the subwater issue; they did an $8 million collection improvement project to lay new lines, but the city has high ground water. So any time there is a leak, it finds a way into the system; there were new leaks identified right before the meeting; it's a constant battle.
Marcolini's sixth recommendation was to contrast the IFAS alternatives with the HDPE carriers or Nuvoda for nitrification. After the council visited the Twin Falls and Burley systems, the city determined to stick with the current, slow-speed surface aerators and to keep doing the Nuvoda process. The decision was to improve mixing and continue monitoring the ammonia levels.
The final recommendation Marcolini gave was for mechanical mixing or diffused aeration. The decision was to stay with the slow-speed surface aerators aerators, both in the existing ditches and in the new ditches due to the staff size, even though there would be additional mixing required.
According to Fielding, the design is to be completed by May 1, 2022. The Construction Award is to be completed by August 1, 2022, with construction to be done about two years afterwards, and then fully compliant by October 1, 2024. Fielding did submit the preliminary engineering report, they are now pushing for 60% design completion by the first of October, then 90% by the first part of January 2022 so they are ready for the bid in Spring of 2022.
"The next steps are continuing these funding discussions," Fielding said. "Talking with the development company, the Block Grant will be applied for this fall and then they will request that additional money from Rural Development. It could be up to $10 million. We will continue to watch for the infrastructure stimulus and be prepared to apply for that as well."
Marcolini stated she is looking at this from a fixed-film biological treatment. Marcolini believes there may be more capacity from the Keta process than from what the pilot appeared to show.
"There is obvious deposition of the kenaf material on the floor of the ditches," Marcolini said. "Who knows how long it was on the floor. I highly suggest the capacity of the kenaf media be determined as soon as possible. But in order to determine the capacity, the Rigby facility either has to have adequate mixing of that media, or the city would have to reach out to another facility that has kenaf in it's plant that is nitrifying and run some tests."
According to Marcolini, she's not sure if there was a clear picture of what the kenaf did because of the inconclusive nature of the pilot data. Either the plant needs to increase the mixed liquor volatile solids, or the plant needs to provide a fixed-film surface area for the nitrifiers to cling to.
Fielding stated he appreciated the discussion and thinks they are moving in the right direction. Fielding will continue to work with Plant Operator Scott Humphries for additional sampling and moving forward with the plant design.