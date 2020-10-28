Yoga Club coming to Rigby High

Deep breathing and relaxation are coming to Rigby High School with the School Board’s approval for the creation of Yoga Club.
The board approved the creation of club that will take place afterschool and will be open to all students. Samantha Lowder, daughter of Phillip and Susan Lowder, and Madalyn Olaveson, daughter of Jeri and Brett Olaveson, are both students at Rigby High School that teamed up to create the club for their senior project.
“We were trying to figure out what to do for our senior project and we dance together at Dance Unlimited and our instructor also does yoga,” Lowder said. “Yoga is stress relieving and we wanted to bring it school.”
Olaveson stated that yoga can be a fun way to de-stress, have fun and get flexible, especially during COVID when everyone is “extra stressed.”
Lowder and Olaveson approached teacher Jessica Erhardt to be the sponsor. Erhardt stated that while she’s never experienced yoga before, she thinks the club will be a great addition to the school.
“The girls found community members to come in and teach the lessons so I’ll be learning a lot,” Erhardt said. “The club is kind of different from other groups and sports though because it will be available to all students. Everyone can get involved.”
Erhardt, according to Olaveson and Lowder, is a pro at senior projects and even helped create “Ping-Pong Club.”
“She’s also a neighbor so it’s like a neighborhood of Senior Projecting,” Lowder said.
Olaveson and Lowder decided they wanted to do their Senior Project together because as “best best friends,” that’s how they roll.
“We figured we already do dance, church and all of our classes together, it wouldn’t have been the same to do it separately,” Olaveson said.
The girls have lined up one of their dance instructors who is also a certified yoga instructor to come and lead some of their classes. The club will start meeting once they’ve gathered yoga mats, cleaning supplies and a mini projector so they can follow along to yoga flows through YouTube as well.
Their main goal is to create a fun atmosphere where all types of students can meet to stay healthy and find relief from everyday anxieties.
Once the girls graduate, they have other students lined up to keep Yoga Club alive.
Lowder stated that she hopes to attend Brigham Young University — Idaho and get her Bachelors before attending dental school in Arizona or Utah.
Olaveson plans to stick with dancing and wants to attend either BYU-Idaho or BYU in Provo and dance as a Cougarette.