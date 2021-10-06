Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Young and Young Living and J&L Holdings final plats
Jefferson County Planning and Zoning had their meeting on Sept. 23 to go over the final plats for both J&L Holdings LLC and Young and Young Livestock.
J&L Holdings LLC proposed a final plat, located at 353 N 3800 E, it was tabled until the Oct. 7 Planning and Zoning meeting due to a lack of information on their plat that the commission didn’t feel comfortable moving forward.
“Whatever supplemental information they can gather and provide on the Oct. 7 meeting for the commissioners, the developers are able to do that,” said Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway.
The plat states they will be R-1 single-family homes, and there will be 100 lots in the subdivision.
During the June 30 meeting, the Planning and Zoning commission had given the developers instructions to conduct a traffic study, a Nutrient Pathogen Level 2 (NP2) study and water preparation in case of a fire before they could present their final plat.
Hathaway had previously stated the newly adopted ordinances that were put in place in May of this year require a traffic study and NP2 study to be done in order to move forward with the subdivision.
Young and Young Livestock LLC’s final plat was tabled during the meeting. The plat presented is for an 18 lot subdivision on 49 acres for R-1 single-family homes.
Hathaway explained that at the beginning of their meetings, they ask the commissioners if there is anyone who had any ex parte about the communication or conflicts of the plat, and there were two commissioners who recused themselves because of their interests in the development. This then caused there to be less than a quorum available to convene, so the plat was tabled.
Planning and Zoning had originally asked the developers during the commissioners July 7 meeting to do a Level 1 Nutrient Pathogen (N1) study, reconfigure the roads to accommodate emergency vehicles and have a cul-de-sac, and have a more detailed description on the irrigation for the parcels before they could present their final plat.