An Idaho Falls man died Friday night after he lost control of the pickup truck he was driving, and the vehicle rolled.
Idaho State Police responded at approximately 7 p.m. to an accident on U.S. Highway 20 near milepost 325 in Jefferson County, an Idaho State Police press release said
Kanden D. Mathie, 21, was travelling east in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup when he drove into the center median and lost control of the vehicle, the release said. Mathie’s vehicle then came back onto the road, hit the guardrail, overturned and rolled down an embankment. Mathie, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
