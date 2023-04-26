GARFIELD — Kensey Richardson, daughter of Thom and Kate Richardson of Garfield, recently returned home from serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was serving in the San Antonio, Texas Mission.

The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had two missionaries speak in sacrament meeting on April 16. Jaysen Gessel, son of Mike and Melynda Gessel of Garfield, will be serving in the Gilbert, Arizona Mission. Bo Wilding, son of Doug and Rachel Wilding of Garfield, will be serving in the Perth Australia Mission.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.