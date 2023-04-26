GARFIELD — Kensey Richardson, daughter of Thom and Kate Richardson of Garfield, recently returned home from serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was serving in the San Antonio, Texas Mission.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had two missionaries speak in sacrament meeting on April 16. Jaysen Gessel, son of Mike and Melynda Gessel of Garfield, will be serving in the Gilbert, Arizona Mission. Bo Wilding, son of Doug and Rachel Wilding of Garfield, will be serving in the Perth Australia Mission.
Youth in the Garfield 1st Ward cleaned the church for their activity on April 18.
Primary Activity Day girls in the Garfield 1st Ward had talent shows/show and tell on April 18. Some of the talents were playing the violin, playing the piano, artwork, baking cupcakes, baking brownies, dancing and singing.
Happy Birthday to: April 27 — Connie Campbell and Darla Curtis; April 30 — Twyla McCarty
Lunch Menu Jefferson Elementary School: April 26 — Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Steamed Carrots, Fruit, Milk; April 27 — Taco Pie with Salad Topping, Corn, Fruit, Milk; April 28 — Turkey and Cheese on Bread, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Milk; May 1 — Chili with Chips, Fruit, Milk; May 2 — Mini Pepperoni Calzone, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk, Cookie; May 3 — Scrambled Eggs, French Toast Sticks with syrup, Vegetables, Fruit, Milk
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208 — 709 — 6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
