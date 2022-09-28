Youth Pheasant Hunt Scheduled Oct. 1 in Salmon
Buy Now
Mike Demick

Youth will enjoy a day of mentored hunting at the shooting range and private land

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will host a youth pheasant hunt in Salmon on Saturday, October 1.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.