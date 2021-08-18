Jefferson County Commissioners approved Paul Ziel to be their legal council surrounding the 465 N legalities during their regular Monday meeting on Aug. 9. A Professional Service Agreement was signed by both parties.
According to the agreement, Ziel will perform independent research on the legality of road issues associated with 4108 E and the private connector road to 465 N. Once Ziel has completed his research about private road within the State of Idaho and Jefferson County, the control of private roads by counties or other governmental agencies, and the variance that was issued during the original plat approving the subdivision on 4108 E, then Ziel will prepare a brief to present to the commissioners.
The agreement also states Ziel will not contact Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor, nor his office regarding this matter.
The agreement goes on to state the county agrees to pay Ziel a total sum of $10,000, at a rate of $180 per billing hour.
The Jefferson County commissioners agreed that the county has no right to control or direct the details, manner, or means by which Ziel accomplishes the results of the services performed in the contract. The contract states Ziel has no obligation to work any particular hours or days or any particular number of hours or days. However, Ziel agreed that his other contracts or services would not interfere with the performance of his services within the agreement.
Ziel agreed under the contract that he possesses the skills and experience necessary, and all licenses required, to perform the services under the agreement. Ziel also agreed to comply with all applicable laws in the performance of the services within the agreement.
The contract is currently set to run from August 9, 2021 through October 31, 2021.
Ziel agreed to obtain and keep in force during its acts under the agreement a comprehensive general liability insurance policy in the minimum amount of $1,000,000.00, which shall name and protect Ziel, all Ziel’s employees, Jefferson County, and its officers, agents and employees, from and against any and all claims, losses, actions, and judgments for damages or injury to persons or property arising out of or in connection with Ziel’s acts. Ziel is required to provide proof of liability coverage to the county, prior to commencing its performance as herein provided, and said require insurer to notify the county ten days prior to cancellation of the policy.
As stated in the agreement, failure of either party to exercise any of the rights under the agreement, or breach thereof, shall not be deemed to be a waiver of such right or a waiver of any subsequent breach.