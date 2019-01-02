Zions Bank supports Ririe Community and Senior Center

On Dec. 21 Zions Bank made a $5,000 donation to the Ririe Community and Senior Center, which will support its food bank distributions and Meals on Wheels program.
Since 1978, the Ririe Community and Senior Center has played a vital role in the community. The donation from Zions Bank will support the center’s Friday food distributions and help the center deliver meals to seniors with limited mobility. Last year, the center supplemented groceries for more than 4,000 children, adults and senior citizens.
“The Ririe Community and Senior Center makes a significant impact on the people they serve,” said Darren Lewis, director of Commercial Banking for Zions Bank’s Eastern Idaho/Wyoming Region. “We are pleased to support an organization that effectively meets the needs of the community.”