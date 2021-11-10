Lewisville City Council will be holding their meeting tonight at 7 p.m. to go over a zone change for the Countryside Meadows subdivision. The property is located on the northwest corner of 500 N and 3400 E.
Countryside Meadows was annexed into Lewisville from Jefferson County in Sept., where the property was originally zoned R-1. Because of the R-1 zone, developer Drew Kriser had plotted the land to have 11 lots on 42 acres, with plots ranging from 2.5 acres to 5.5 acres.
However, Mayor George Judd stated one of the reasons he would like to have a zone change is so that there is no subdividing of the lots in the future. Judd mentioned if Kriser were to sell the property off to another developer, they could make the lot sizes smaller and make it higher density housing.
According to Judd, he would like to see it rezoned to R-2 so the lot sizes can be no larger or smaller than two acres. Judd would like for the first half mile of the Area of Impact to be zoned R-2, so there is a buffer, then the rest could higher density.
“We want to buffer the town with larger development to keep the rural/farmer feel to the town,” Judd said.
Judd also mentioned Lewisville originally had lots of about 2.5 acres because there was no limitation or zoning ordinances. Since then, the lots have been subdivided down further, which has presented problems with the septic system and wells. The two acre lots would fit within the water table and the sewer system would be able to handle the homes.
Jeremy Matson, a partial owner in the development, reiterated the city was concerned with the R-1 zoning. However, Matson mentioned they have entered into a development agreement so that the lots can’t be subdivided further, but they have talked with the city about zone changes.