Rigby resident Alisa King’s request for a reconsideration of the Rigby City Council’s decision to change to zone of the Crank property—359 N. 3rd W.— from an R-1 to an R-2 was denied Dec. 20 after the council clarified why they made their previous decision.
King indicated that there were deficiencies in the council’s reasoning for approving the zone change resulting in a violation of Idaho Rules of Civil Procedure 67-6535 which states: “the approval or denial of any application required or authorized pursuant to this chapter shall be based upon standards and criteria which shall be set forth in the comprehensive plan, zoning ordinance or other appropriate ordinance or regulation of the city or county.”
King referenced Councilman Doug Burke, Kirk Olsen and Benson Taylor’s decisions as not meeting the aforementioned criteria.
“Councilman Burke voted in favor of changing the zoning of the Crank property from R-1 to R-2 using the reasoning that ’the Cranks own the property and they should be able to develop the property the way they want to be able to sell it. It also fills in an empty parcel in the city. It’s the right thing to do.’ This reasoning does not meet the criteria for decision making line out.” King said. “This councilman sees as would be beneficial to the Cranks and is a personal opinion.”
Like Burke, Olsen said he felt like the Cranks should be able to develop the property how they want and that it’s the “right thing to do.”
“Like Councilman Burke’s decision and reasoning, Councilman Olsen’s decision is not based on the standards and criteria set forth in the City of Rigby’s Comprehensive Plan,” King said.
Lastly, King said Taylor’s reasoning of rezoning the property to help with resale is insufficient.
“This reasoning only takes into account personal gain of one resident and ignores the provisions of the City of Rigby Comprehensive Plan,” she said.
After King’s argument, Burke claimed the rezone is conducive with the comprehensive plan and in fact encourages it. He also argued that the Rigby Planning and Zoning Board recommended that the council approve the change.
“It encourages this kind of growth,” he said. “I’m not going to change my vote because it fits with the comprehensive plan. It’s contiguous and it works.”
Before moving forward, Mayor Jason Richardson indicated that he listened the recording from the Nov. 15 meeting when the decision was made and agrees with King that many of the councilmember’s explanations may need re-explaining.
“They were more generic and personal,” he said.
Despite what’s stated in the minutes and heard from the recording, Olsen argued that what was said is up for interpretation and it doesn’t mean their explanations were incorrect.
“That doesn’t mean their interpretation was right and ours was wrong,” he said.
With the proposed reconsideration, Richardson explained there are three options for the council to make: make no change; make a change with their explanation; or maintain the same position as before with a new explanation.
“One of the parts of the comp plan that I’m thinking of specifically is ‘ensuring the needs of full-time residents are provided for, in balance with providing for part-time residents and visitors,’” Richardson said. “I do want to put that first. And overwhelming, the input from there has been against an R-2 change.”
Likewise he said Burke’s argument that the property being contiguous is still not sufficient.
“Contiguous is not sufficient enough to be zoned R-2,” Richardson said. “That alone is not sufficient.”
With that, Burke moved to maintain the council’s decision with the reason being, it’s in the comprehensive plan, planning and zoning sent it to the council for approval and it being contiguous.
The ensuing vote was 5-1 with Datwyler once again voting “no,” referencing the part of the comprehensive plan that referred to ensuring the needs of full-time residents.
Councilman Adam Hall flipped his previous from a “no” to a “yes,” noting a decision has already been made, and discussions that night shouldn’t impact the decision.