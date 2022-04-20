Jefferson County Planning and Zoning held a public hearing regarding the Zoning Map and amendments to the Zoning Ordinance on April 7, where they postponed the recommendation for both items until later dates.
Previously, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners postponed the adoption of the recommended zoning map during their Feb. 28 meeting. The commissioners opted at the time to send the proposed map back to Planning and Zoning with the intent of discussing and working with them on zone changes that they feel will better suit the county.
Following the April 7 public hearing, Assistant Planner Samantha Farr stated that adoption of the map had been postponed due the the commissioners and communities concern regarding some of the zone changes, a majority of them in the west side of Rigby.
Many of these concerns were brought up at a public hearing on Feb. 23. Various citizens spoke regarding zone changes to their private property and expressed concern over their land use rights.
Also at the Feb. 23. meeting, Burgess Canal Company board member Luke Hicks came forward to voice his own concerns over water usage and rights in some of the proposed zone changes. He stated canal companies have in the past lost access to water storage rights when it was found that the water was being used for residential purposes instead of agricultural. His concern was that changing agriculture zones to residential zones may create similar situations.
“No changes were made yet,” Farr said following the April 7 hearing. “There was mostly discussion about what changes need to be made.”
Any decisions regarding the zoning map have been postponed once again. The map will be put up for another hearing on July 7, according to Farr. She stated the Planning and Zoning Committee will be doing their own research on the zone changes, and in July will discuss what they believe will be the best option for the county.
Farr stated she does anticipate a recommendation to the county commissioners following the July 7 hearing, though she does not anticipate what the proposed changes may be.
At the same hearing, the Planning and Zoning Committee discussed proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance which was adopted on Feb. 23.
Following its adoption, the county commissioners recommended an amendment to the ordinance regarding the size of amateur radio towers. The issue, according to Farr, was whether or not the height requirements of the radio towers fit the use permits that are assigned to them in the ordinance.
As it stands, The Jefferson County Zoning Ordinance Land Use Table breaks amateur radio tower use into two categories based on height. The Ordinance only allows Amateur Radio Towers shorter than 35 feet, including the antenna, with an Administrative Use permit on all zones. Towers taller than 35 feet, including the antenna, require an Administrative Use permit in all zones except R-1, R-1 SD and R-5 zones, where they require a Conditional Use permit.
At the hearing, the PZC did not take any action regarding the radio towers as they expressed a want to conduct further research on the subject, according to Farr.
The proposed amendments will be brought to a public hearing scheduled for May 5, after the PZC members have been able to educate themselves further on the matter.
All public hearings are open to the public for comment.