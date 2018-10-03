Alice Virginia Kinghorn
Alice Virginia Kinghorn, 90, of Lewisville, passed away Sunday, September 30, 2018 at Sage Grove Assisted Living Center in Rigby.
Alice was born November 29, 1927 in Ririe, Idaho to Freeman Leon Reed and Lula Addaline Yearsley Reed. She attended schools in Annis, Menan and Midway. She continued her education at BYU.
On July 30, 1949, she married J Franklin G. Kinghorn in Lorenzo, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized July 25, 1951 in the Idaho Falls Latter-day Saint Temple. They were blessed with 2 daughters; Alisa and Alane, and 3 sons; Karl, Calvin and Clair.
Alice was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully in various capacities. She enjoyed being a wife and mother and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially enjoyed watching her grandsons play college basketball.
She is survived by her daughters; Alisa (Jeff) Collinsworth of Mapleton, Utah, Alane (Nolan) Bloxham, of Lewisville, sons; Karl (Sydney) Kinghorn, Calvin (Kathleen) Kinghorn, Clair (Lexie) Kinghorn, all of Lewisville, sisters; Afton (Keith) Wilcox of Burton, Norma (Dale) Waters of Richland, Washington, brother Paul (Deon) Reed, of St. George, Utah, 22 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Franklin G. Kinghorn, her parents; Freeman & Lula Reed, brothers; Roy (Lola) Reed, Calvin (Nelda) Reed, sisters; Freda (Weldon) Madsen, and Helen (Vernon)Sheets.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 8, 2018 at the Lewisville Latter-day Saint Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., prior to services, both at the church. Burial will be in the Lewisville Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com