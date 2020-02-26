Alvie Ray Day, age 79, of Roberts Idaho, died February 4, 2020 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Alvie was born April 13, 1940 in Brush, Colorado, the son of Clifford B. Day and Dortha T. Christensen Day.
He grew up in the Rigby area and attended Rigby Schools. After high school, he served in the Idaho National Guard for four years. He married Patty Marie Walker of Menan, November 11, 1970. Patty preceded him in death November 8, 2018.
He worked as a farm laborer in Labelle, Menan and the Roberts areas. Alvie enjoyed fishing, working with horses and watching movies.
He is survived by one daughter, Billie Ann Day of Roberts, Idaho, and two sons, Chep (Amy) Day of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Christopher (Vincential) Day of Ogden, Utah; one Brother Charlie (Betty) Day of Menan, Idaho, and two sisters, Gladys Gneiting of Lewisville, Idaho and Carol (Ron) Walls of Salt Lake City, Utah. Alvie is survived by 2 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Alvie was preceded in death by his wife Patty M. Day, his parents, three brothers, and one sister-in-law.
More information will be available at the service.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Market Lake Cemetery in Roberts, Idaho. Following the graveside service a luncheon will be held at the Roberts Community Church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com