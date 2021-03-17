Amanda Jo Reading, 43, of Shelley, Idaho passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Amanda was born in Rexburg, Idaho on September 16, 1977. She is the daughter of Cathy Jo Radford Anderson and Neil Anderson and Scott Shumway.
Amanda attended Kinghorn and Harwood Elementary Schools in Rigby, attended Rigby High School, and graduated from Ririe High School. She continued her education at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, BYU in Provo, UT, and Idaho State University in Pocatello. She earned her Bachelor's of Education degree from Western Governors University. She was currently teaching 2nd Grade at Sunrise Elementary in Shelley, Idaho.
Amanda was raised in Labelle, Idaho along with three brothers and one sister. They spent their time playing in the fields and floating the canals and ditches. It was a peaceful, happy, carefree time and a wonderful way to grow up.
Amanda married David Martin Reading on March 16, 2001 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Amanda lovingly embraced the opportunity to mother David’s three young children and later they were blessed with three additional children together. As a member of the Church, she served in a number of callings, including Primary President and a Young Women’s leader. One of her fondest memories serving in the Church was when she was able to attend Girls Camp with her daughter, Hannah.
The most important part of Amanda’s life was family. She loved being a wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and cousin. She made sure that there were always family gatherings. Amanda loved everyone that she met and valued her relationship with those in her life. Making memories was a lifelong goal of hers. She loved to go on adventures and trips and wanted to spend every moment sharing joy and laughter. Amanda was giving in every way. She put others before herself whether she knew them well or not. She was the first person to volunteer to make a meal or save someone in desperate need. Amanda was a peacemaker and wanted to love her way through any conflict.
Amanda was always teaching, whether it was her students, children, family members or friends. She postponed her education to take care of others and was finally able to fulfill her dream of becoming a teacher this last Fall. She taught 2nd grade at Sunrise Elementary and was loved by every one of her students and fellow faculty. She taught her students that they could do anything and that they were all superheroes in their own ways.
She will be sorely missed by all. Although we feel a deep void in our lives, we know that she is still here bringing us together. Amanda had a deep belief in the Savior Jesus Christ and in the Gospel that he teaches. We, like her, know that we will be together again someday.
Amanda is survived by her loving husband, David Reading of Shelley, Idaho. Her daughters, Becca (Weston) Chapple of Shelley, Idaho, Rachel Reading of Rigby, Idaho, and Hannah Reading of Shelley, Idaho. Sons, Jacob Reading of Boise, Idaho, Andrew Reading of Shelley, Idaho and Aaron Reading of Shelley, Idaho. Parents, Cathy Jo (Neil) Anderson of Rexburg, Idaho and Scott Shumway of Weiser, Idaho. Her sisters, Meggan (Brady) Bennett of Shelley, Idaho, Alandice Anderson of Rexburg, Idaho, Cassie (Dustin) Thueson of Rigby, Idaho. Brothers Zacary (Amy) Shumway of Pocatello, Idaho, Jake (Bonny) Shumway of Menan, Idaho and Josh (Holly) Shumway of Shelley, Idaho. Grandfather, Ned Shumway of Weiser, Idaho, and 24 nieces and nephews. She was also blessed with two grandchildren.
Amanda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wendell and Joan Radford and LuWana Shumway.
The viewing for Amanda was held on Friday, March 12th 2021 from 6-9:30 PM. Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 13th 2021 at 1 PM. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that only family members attend the funeral.
All services will be held at the Shelley, Idaho LDS 1st Ward building (184 North Park Avenue.) Masks are required at all times in the Church building. The link to the funeral service can be found at shelleystake.org -click on the top left dropdown menu and click on Sacrament Meeting broadcasts -click on 1st\4th\8th Ward building.