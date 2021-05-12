Andrew Kent Frecker

Kent passed from this life surrounded by his loved ones Saturday May 1, 2021 in Dillon, Montana after battling years of poor health. He was born September 13, 1960 in Ogden, Utah to Andrew LeRoy Frecker and Shirley Irene Jacobs Frecker.
Kent spent most of his childhood roaming the mountains and playing in the empty lot behind his home. He was usually accompanied by his dog and this continued to the end with his beloved Taly. He enjoyed spending time with his dad creating wonderful memories camping, fishing and whatever crazy thing they could find to do. Kent was also a mama's boy. He always wanted to make her proud. He loved his siblings Debbie (Bruce Day), Chris (Gene Brownson), Arlene (Ken Brewer), Darlene (Kim Robinson, and little sister Heidi (Joe Laing).
After graduating from Ben Lomond High School, Kent served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Dusseldorf, Germany. After returning from his mission he married his high school sweetheart Pamela Willard in the Ogden, Utah Temple February 19, 1982.
Together they raised four children; Anna Marie (Justin Rhodes), Andrew Tyler, Emily Rose (Porter Rix), and Joseph Karsten (Jolly Ann Larita). Kent adored his children and always found time to spend with them on many eventful adventures and with everyday love.
He was blessed with 12 grandchildren: Daisy, Lily, Violet, Sage and Jeff Rhodes, Andrew, Eli and Zsophie Frecker, Olivia and Orrin Rix, and Pearl and Ruby Frecker. They were a delight and a joy in his life. Many others called him grandpa as well.
Kent had a love of the outdoors, animals, and adventure. He was always living life to the fullest. He was a skilled craftsman and owner of Frecker’s Saddlery. Kent’s heart was as big as the Rocky Mountains. He loved others and would always give freely of his time and talents to anyone in need.
Kent’s greatest assets in life were his family and relationships. This continues on as his greatest legacy. He will be deeply loved and missed quite literally the world over!
He was preceded in death by his dad and sister Debbie.
Services were held Saturday May 8, 2021 at 11:00 at the LDS Church: 93 Hwy 91 S Dillon, Montana. Visitation took place at the same location Friday May 7 from 5-7 p.m.