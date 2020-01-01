Anne LaDeanne Bates of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thursday evening, December 19th, 2019. Annie passed away at the Menan Idaho home of her nephew, Tad and his wife Jolyn, Haight.
Born August 10, 1936 to Ernest Arthur Bates and Mary Louise Musgrave Bates, she was the 9th child in a family of 10 children. During her life, she lived in Rigby, Menan, and Idaho Falls Idaho.
She was run over by a car at the age of 4, and spent the rest of her life as a paraplegic. This made her fiercely independent and strong-minded. It also made her bullheaded, strong-willed, proud, at times abrasive, and almost impossible to win an argument with. I know, because I tried a number of times. Eventually I learned it was just easier to nod your head, smile, and do what she wanted you to do. It also saved a lot of time, because you were going to lose anyway.
She once told me "I may be crippled, but I am not disabled.”. This proud and independent spirit also made it difficult for her to accept service from anyone. But she was always willing to render service to others.
I was always wary of her as a kid, because those crutches of hers gave her about an 8 foot radius of swing. If she thought you were dawdling, not paying attention, or just not interested in the proceedings, she could whack you on the shins if she so desired. It was a guaranteed method to get your attention.
She graduated from Rigby High School in 1956 and went to the Glenn Clark business college in Idaho Falls. After graduation, she went to work for Keyline and Simpsons Automotive of Idaho Falls. They hired her because of lavish recommendations from her instructors at the business college. She worked for them reliably and loyally for the next 40+ years. She always felt that having worked for Keyline and the Robinson family was one of the great blessings in her life. They gave her a working environment where she could physically move around, making small modifications to the store for her safety. They also gave her an emotional environment where she could feel valued and loved. She was affectionately known to her co-workers as "Annie".
They took her on many company sponsored annual golfing trips to warmer climates, where she loved to drive the golf cart and, knowing her, critique people's games. She honestly loved her bosses and co-workers and kept in contact with them after she retired at full retirement age.
In spite of her own physical limitations, she took care of her Mother and two sisters during their last days of life. She shrugged off praise, telling people that she simply did what needed to be done.
She is survived by one sister, Katherine Ruth Dabell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Arthur and Mary Louise Bates. She also bid goodby to 2 brothers, Earnest Douglas and D. Lynn Bates. And 6 sisters, Erna Louise Thornock, Ina Beth Youngstrom, Leora Hope Richards, Theola Lorea Haight, Dorothy DeLayne Galbraith, and Karen D. Bates.
One of her last wishes is that she be buried near her mother and sisters at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. She specifically asked for cremation and no funeral. Like all the rest of the arguments, she's going to win that one too. There will be a small celebration of life in the spring of 2020. The world has lost a character. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.