April Louise (Baker) Cicon

April Louise (Baker) Cicon May 8, 1975 - April 23, 2023 Our wonderful and talented daughter, April Louise Baker Cicon, has returned to her Heavenly Home on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

She was born on Mother's Day in Driggs, Idaho, 1975. Quite a gift!


