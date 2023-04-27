April Louise (Baker) Cicon May 8, 1975 - April 23, 2023 Our wonderful and talented daughter, April Louise Baker Cicon, has returned to her Heavenly Home on Sunday, April 23, 2023.
She was born on Mother's Day in Driggs, Idaho, 1975. Quite a gift!
April attended grade school in Tetonia. The family moved to Ririe and then on to Rigby. She loved school and excelled in all her classes. She was a good example to all and made friends easily. Growing up between 2 brothers, she enjoyed the feminine things of life, like cooking, sewing, and knitting, and had an amazing talent for art which she used to the end of her life for making gifts for Mom and Dad, and family. She loved being in 4-H and learning new things. She graduated with honors from Rigby High and went on to get an Associate Degree from Ricks College in Interior Design.
She met the love of her life, Joshua Edmond Cicon, Jr., and was married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple, and shortly after moved to Tremonton, Utah, where they began their new life.
April and Josh were very active in the Church, held many callings, and were good examples to many children and members that loved them. She will be missed!
She is survived by her husband and four children, Joshua,Jr. (Talita), Elizabeth, (Caden Dehaan), Aubriana, Katie of Taylorsville, her parents, Marvin and Linda Baker, sisters, Tami Hutchings and Debbie Bright, brother Ian (Kristen), and Tandy (Kimmy). She has 3 grandchildren, Kellen, Theodin, and Daphne, as well as 20 nephews and nieces.
The funeral will be Saturday, April 29, at the West Brook 6th Ward Building in Taylorsville, Utah, from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm. Interment is in the West Jordan City Cemetery. April's youngest daughter, Katlyn, is going on an LDS mission to Las Vegas, Nevada.
