Arlene “Louise” Ivie Woods, 88, of Bancroft , Idaho, passed away Tuesday December, 15th 2020. Louise was born August 25th 1932, in Mackay, Idaho, the daughter of Carl Seymore Ivie and Emma Mickelsen Ivie. She was their second child and first daughter.
Louise’s parents divorced when she was quite young. Her mother moved her and her older brother Darrell to live with her grandparents Henry and Chlotilda Mickelsen who farmed land in Iona, Idaho. At the age of 6, her mother remarried Joseph Moedl of Grant, Idaho. To this union were added three more children: Careen, Roger and Judy Moedl.
Louise spent her growing–up years in San Gabriel, California where she attended school graduating from Mark Keppel High School in 1950. While still a senior in high school, she met Melvin Hughes who would become her first husband. They were married August 9, 1950. The following year, their first child was born. They named him Ronald Michael Hughes.
Louise moved with her husband, “Mel”, and little son to Grand Rapids, MN. Melvin was killed in an automobile accident shortly after their move leaving Louise a widow with a two year old and expecting a second child. So she could be with her family, she moved back to California where her daughter Penny Jo Hughes was born in December 1953.
Louise first met her sweetheart, Lester Ray Woods, while working to support her family. They were married on June 19th 1954, just four months after their first date. In November 1955, they added to their family, Pamela Marie Woods.
Louise and Les were sealed in the Los Angeles LDS Temple November 18th 1968. After raising their family, they moved to Idaho in 1974, making their home in Rigby and later Bancroft. Louise and Les went on the serve two missions together. The first in Nauvoo, IL and the second in the Chesterfield ID Restoration Mission. Together they served as ordinance workers in both the Idaho Falls and Logan Temples. Louise served in many Church capacities including Relief Society President, Young Women’s Counselor, Primary teacher, and various Stake callings. One of her favorite things was singing in the choir.
After moving to Idaho, she went back to school and earned her LPN and worked for several years as a nurse in the Idaho Falls area. Louise had a passion and gift for creating. She loved sewing, painting, dolls and doll making, handiwork, collecting antiques and reading. Her skills were of the highest quality, earning her numerous awards, ribbons and trophies. She gave untold hours of service to the Humanitarian Center. She was a member of The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, Squaw Creek Camp.
Louise is survived by her husband, Lester Ray Woods, her half siblings Careen Hawkins, Roger Moedl, Judy Steele, and Claudia Ivie, her three children, Ronald (Elizabeth “Liz”) Hughes, Penny (Michael) Jenkins, and Pamela (Albert “Al”) Harding, 27 grandchildren, 101 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.