Ashtonn Kyle Butikofer 6/15/2021 - 10/7/2021 Ashtonn Kyle Butikofer passed away unexpectedly at Primary Children's Hospital in his Mother's embrace in the early morning hours of October 7, 2021. Ashtonn was born on June 15, 2021 at Madison Memorial Hospital to Aspen Lees and Dillon Butikofer of Rigby, Idaho. Despite his short time on earth he was deeply loved and brought vast joy to everyone around him.
Ashtonn will be forever loved by his parents, Aspen and Dillon. His grandparents; Crystal (Vanderbloom) and Michael Lees, Karla (Gregory) and Brandon Butikofer; great grandparents, Penny (Garner) and Kenneth Lees, Patricia and David Butikofer, Joe Ashworth, Kathryn Kyle, Jacque and Gary Vanderbloom; his aunts, Violet and Chloe Lees and uncle Lakota Butikofer. He is preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Richard Kyle and great grandmother, Linda Ashworth. Ashtonn's time on this earth was not long enough, but he knew that he is a very loved baby and we will cherish his memory forever.
A funeral service will be held for Ashtonn on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID). The family will meet with friends prior to the service from 10:00 to 10:45 AM. Interment will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery following the service. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.