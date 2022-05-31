Barbara Hawke 5/26/1935 - 5/28/2022 Barbara Butts Hawke returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday morning, May 28, 2022, after a short battle with breast cancer. Barbara was born on May 26, 1935, at her Grandmother Welker's home, to Jess and Dora Welker Butts, in St. Anthony Idaho. She was the oldest of five children born to their family. Barbara spent most of her growing up years in St. Anthony and her summers in West Yellowstone, Montana, where her father drove a logging truck. Her school years were at Central and Lincoln Grade Schools, and at South Fremont High School. Her family moved to Riggins, Idaho, during part of her 7th grade and 8th grade years. She loved living in Riggins and visited twice in her later years. Barbara loved swimming in the canal with her friends, Lois Quayle and Elna Branson, and ice skating on a tributary of water from the Snake River in St. Anthony. She and her neighborhood friends would play games under the street light until bed time. She spent two summers working at a small café in West Yellowstone with her two best friends during the summers of her junior and senior years. They all lived together in a log cabin and had a great time. After graduation from high school, Barbara started school at Ricks College. However, her father was seriously hurt while unloading the last load of logs for the season, and Barbara had to give up college at the end of her first semester. She got a job to help support her mother and three sisters. Barbara met her future husband, Richard Hawke, at the Rick's College Harvest Dance. Because Barbara did not return to winter semester, they did not see each other until the next summer. Richard came into the drugstore where Barbara was working and their dating began. Richard and Barbara were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 10, 1955. They began their life on a farm in Annis, Idaho. Barbara loved the farm. She learned to drive a tractor, bale hay, plow a field, harvest potatoes, and rescue a few pigs who escaped. She cooked many meals for farm workers and ran errands for Richard. She was a devoted wife and mother. They were blessed with five children - Deana Kay, Robert Arlyn, Lorri Ann, Lisa Jo and Gary Max. Barbara was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and she held many callings in MIA, Primary, Relief Society and Sunday School. Her favorite callings were in music. Barbara loved music. She was a chorister for 27 years in different callings. She and Richard were even dance directors and drama directors. Barbara sang at over 50 funerals with friends and groups, and she was thrilled to be part of the singing group, The Chansonettes. Richard and Barbara were called on a mission to the Idaho Falls Visitor's Center next to the Temple and served for 19 months. They dearly loved their mission and the people they served with. Barbara is survived by her husband Richard, and their five children: Deana (Randy) Braden of Boise Idaho, Robert (Shara) Hawke of Annis Idaho; Lorri Hawke of Idaho Falls Idaho; Lisa (Mark) Burk of Ash Fork Arizona; Gary (Keiver) Hawke of Rigby Idaho. She has 17 wonderful grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Barbara has three living sisters; Sharon Foster of Valencia California; Carol (Richard) Voss of Teton Idaho, and Susan (Steve) Fullmer of Parker, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents Jess and Dora Butts, a brother Richard Jess, Richard's parents Jesse and Edith Hawke, a brother-in-law Terry Foster; and three grandchildren Paul, Katie, and Lane Hawke. Funeral services for Barbara will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center. A viewing will be held on Thursday June 2, 2022 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center and on Friday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m., just before the funeral service.