Becky Ann Tracy was born September 27, 1971 and passed away July 24, 2020.
Becky was born at the Rupert Memorial Hospital September 27, 1971 to Gary D. Rasmussen and Linda M. Monk. She spent her younger childhood in the Springdale area on the family farm, and later moved to the Idaho Falls area.
In 1989 she met the love of her life and best friend, Erik D. Tracy, and were married shortly after on November 27, 1989. Erik swept her off her feet and quickly became the rock she needed. While stationed in Hawaii they welcomed their first son, Ethan J. Tracy, October 26, 1991. Once again, it was love at first sight for Becky. Becky was an amazing mother. She created such a tight bond with Ethan that as a child, her arms were the only place he wanted to be. On June 19, 1994 they welcomed their second son, Alex G. Tracy. Alex was her best friend and shared such a special bond. They were best friends for life. She was so proud of her boys and was by their side cheering them on in whatever they were doing.
Becky took so much pride in her home and yard. She had the gift of decorating. It was commonly said that she wasn’t just a Housewife, but a House Goddess. She truly could give Better Homes & Gardens a run for their money. Anyone who stepped foot inside would feel welcomed and at home, surrounded by the countless hours of love she poured into making her house a loving home for Erik and the boys.
Her yard and garden were filled with all the beautiful treasures she had collected over the years. She loved spending time in her yard not only working, but catching a few rays by the kiddie pool now and then. And then there was Becky’s famous cooking. Often times when having visitors, she would be toting all of the ingredients to make her famous chocolate chip cookies that she knew we all enjoyed so much.
Becky was loved by so many. She was so giving and always there when you needed her. She will truly be missed by everyone who had the opportunity to know her.
Becky is preceded in death by her brother Gary D. Rasmussen Jr., father Gary D. Rasmussen, stepfather Roy G. Monk, grandparents Ray and Mildred Mitchell, and Frank and Pearl Rasmussen.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 31 years. Erik D. Tracy, sons Ethan J. Tracy and Alex G. Tracy, mother Linda M. Monk, and siblings Barbara and (David) Lind, Bonnie and (George) Cantu, Barry and (Devin Dustin) Rasmussen, Bridget and (Heather) Rasmussen, Jeff and (Angie) Monk, Troy and (Nona) Monk, Kelly Monk, and Anita and (Lane) Nelson.
