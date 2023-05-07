Benjamin Schiess October 1, 1942 - May 4, 2023 Benjamin Paul Schiess, 80, passed away on May 4, 2023, in Rexburg, Idaho. Ben was born October 1, 1942, to Benjamin Theophil Schiess and Ila June Steadman.
He grew up in Logan Utah. He attended school at Ellis Elementary, Logan Jr. High, Logan High, Utah State University, and Salt Lake Trade Tech.
He proudly served his country in the Army as a Draftsman and Topographer from January 22, 1964 through January 21, 1966 and received medals for sharpshooter and good conduct.
Ben was an Architectural Draftsman and worked for large companies including Nexus, Autoliv, Malt-O-Meal, and several private Architectural firms. He had many private clients as well.
Ben was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He always had a smile and expressed his appreciation for you each time he saw you. He loved his family and was extremely proud of his posterity.
He is survived by his wife Nellie Marie Siepert Schiess of Kilgore, Idaho, his children; Royce Williams, of Logan, Utah, Richard (Tracie) Williams of Logan, Utah, Robert (Irada) Schiess of Logan, Utah, Suzanne (Ali) Shah of Logan, Utah, Sheila Hansen of Spokane, Washington, Carrie (Curt) Lystad of Spokane, Washington, Jessica (Jeremy) Bradshaw of St. Anthony, Idaho, Edwin (Kenzie) Junkert of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and his sister, Jennie (Reece) Smith of Logan, Utah, as well as 26 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Sylvia Walborn Schiess, his son, Bryn Junkert, two sisters, Carol Cox and Joan Hooten and a grandson, Adam Junkert.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Beaver Creek LDS Chapel in Dubois, Idaho. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. The interment will be in the Providence Cemetery in Utah. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.