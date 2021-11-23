Bertha LaRene (Humphries) Baxter 8/20/1919 - 11/21/2021 ¬Bertha LaRene Humphries Baxter, 102, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away peacefully November 21, 2021 at her daughter's home in Rigby while surrounded by her family. Bertha was born August 20, 1919, in Ammon, Idaho to William Chesley Humphries and Marelda Louisa Chaffin Humphries. She grew up and attended schools in Woodville. On March 1, 1939 she married Kenneth Paul Baxter in Rigby where they made their family home. Their marriage later was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 25th 1965. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had served in the primary, mutual and relief society. Bertha was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, canning, gardening, and working with her husband on the farm. She enjoyed dancing with her sweetheart, watching sunsets and listening to good music. Dancing to Hawaiian music was very much enjoyed. Bertha enjoyed her family and always expressed gratitude for family and blessings received. Bertha is survived by her daughters and son, Jennie LaRene (Larry) Landon of Rexburg, Treasa Louise (Max) Radford Sr. of Rigby, Karen Ann (Vernon) Miller of Richmond, Utah, Pamela Sue (Bryan) Coombs of Rigby and Kenneth Paul Baxter II of Rexburg, her sister Marvel Yates of Hood River, Oregon and a brother Ron Humphries of Boise, Id. 21 grandchildren, 76 great grandchildren and 1 great-great- Grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters Ruth Godfrey, Ruby Montague, Leah Hill, brothers Dean, Len, Jesse, Jerry and Deloy Humphreys, a great grandson Joshua Thorngren and a grandson in-law Darrell Perschke. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clark/Rudy church house at 198 North 4300 East, Rigby. A viewing will be held at 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com We, Bertha's family extend our gratitude to Solas Hospice nursing staff for the care assistance that was given to our mother this past week.