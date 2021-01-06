Betty Lou Cramer, age 91 of Rigby, passed away at her home Saturday, December 26, 2020.
Betty was born June 13, 1929 in Downey, Idaho a daughter to Raleigh Ray Rencher and Sarah Matt Hunt Rencher. She attended school in Rupert and Midway. She married Dean Carl Cramer November 11, 1946. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple March 11, 1959.
She worked at Rushton Meat and as a nutrition specialist at Harwood Elementary School. She was a member of the Neighborhood Friends Club, and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as Primary President, as the Stake Young Women’s Secretary, Visiting Teacher, Dance Director, Beehive Leader and Work Director at Ricks College. She served a mission with her husband for two years at the Genealogy Library in the East Rigby Stake. She enjoyed beading, painting, gardening, crocheting, puzzles and crafts.
She is survived by her children; Linda Myers of Ucon, Nikki Cramer of Idaho Falls, Tena Barber (Mike) of Lorenzo, and Jerry Cramer (JoAnn) of Lorenzo, Idaho and 15 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dean Carl Cramer a sister Helen and four brothers Ray, Lurwell, Dave, Preston, a granddaughter Lori Harris two grandsons Brett Harris and Gary Dean Myers.
Private Family services will be held Saturday, January 2nd 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Red Brick Church, 401 West 1st South Rigby, Idaho. Interment will follow at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.