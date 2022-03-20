Betty Rae Stucki 12/20/1928 - 3/19/2022 Our dear mother, grandmother, wife and helpmate passed away peacefully at home, with her loving husband and family by her side, on March 19, 2022, at Rexburg, Idaho.
Betty Rae Olson was born in Ucon, Idaho on December 20, 1928, to Niels Orson Olson and Nina Yeates Olson. She was the ninth of ten children and she shared a very special bond with all her siblings.
She attended elementary and high school in Ucon, Idaho where she met her sweetheart, Delos Sharp Stucki. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 19, 1947. They shared 74 wonderful years of marriage together.
Betty was an example of love, kindness and hard work throughout her life. She was an excellent cook, candymaker, seamstress, gardener and homemaker. She used her talents to raise her nine children and worked side by side with her husband and family on their farms.
Her life was filled with service to all those around her. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many stake and ward auxiliary callings. Many were blessed with delicious food from her kitchen, and her candy, cinnamon rolls, and meals became legendary in the Shelton Ward. She had the privilege of serving with her husband in the Los Angeles California Mission from 1993 to 1994.
In all of her callings, she served not out of duty but for the love she had for the people she served. She especially enjoyed serving in the temple. Later in life she and Delos were able to go to St. George during the winters where they made many friends and continued in their temple service.
She had a special gift of making everyone feel loved and that they were the most important person in the world. Her greatest joy was found in her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Delos; nine children, Kenneth Dee (Ila Mae-deceased) Stucki, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Ronald Orson (Carol) Stucki of Salt Lake City, Utah, Lyle Jay (Bonnie) Stucki, of Louisville, Kentucky, Linda (Marco) Cruz, of Salt Lake City, Utah, Jolene (Terry) Fredericks, of Spanish Fork, Utah, Gerald Thayne (Karen) Stucki, of Rexburg, Idaho, Larry Fred (Janet) Stucki, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Sherene (Dean) Pettersson, of Mapleton, Utah, and Debra Kay (Bruce) Baxter of Rexburg, Idaho; 47 grandchildren, 116 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, seven sisters, and two daughters-in-law, Deborah Stucki, and Ila Mae Stucki.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rexburg Home Health and Hospice and especially Krystal Martindale, for their loving care.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2022, at the Ririe Stake Center, 14061 N. 130 E., Ririe, Idaho 83443. The family will receive friends and family Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the stake center. Interment will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Humanitarian Fund.
Services will be streamed at: https://my.gather.app/remember/betty-stucki