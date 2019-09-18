Blaine Garrett Leatham, 55, of Rigby and former Shelley resident passed away September 16, 2019 at his home in Rigby.
Blaine was born on June 14th, 1964 to Marion (deceased) and Loaine Leatham. Blaine was the youngest of 5 siblings, Joyce Beck (Lynn), Marlon Leatham (deceased), Neal Leatham (deceased), and Ron Leatham (Nancy). He was Uncle Blaine to Jolene Eborn (Blaine Eborn), Byron Beck(Becky), Brent Beck, Jessie Hanson (Matt), Cameron Leatham, Alaina Leatham (Devin). Blaine was Great Uncle Blaine to Alexis Eborn, Jacob (Jake) Eborn, Kasey Beck, Zackary (Zack) Beck, Andrew(Drew) Beck, Alexandra (Lexie) Beck, Tyler Hanson, Isaac Hanson, Kennedy Hanson, Beckham Hanson, Calvin Hanson, Kaden Walker, and Amelia Walker.
Blaine graduated from Bonneville High School and participated in programs at Development Workshop Inc. in Idaho Falls, ID. Blaine also participated in programs at Journeys in both Idaho Falls and Rigby. Blaine was actively attending Journeys at the time of his passing.
Blaine participated in several State of Idaho Special Olympics and represented the State of Idaho in the International Special Olympics in Baton Rouge, LA.
Blaine loved to bowl and enjoyed fishing with his family. Always the patient one with the fishing pole Blaine always found a way to catch fish when others were not successful. At the time of Blaine’s passing he was residing with Mark, Janet, Dallas, and Brady Jennings for 22 years.
Blaine enjoyed traveling with his family and traveled extensively with the Jennings family.
Blaine served an LDS Mission in Salt Lake City tending grounds for LDS church facilities in and around Salt Lake City, UT. Blaine loved attending church and was always the first one ready to go. Sometimes if Blaine felt you were not moving fast enough for him he would walk to church.
Throughout Blaine’s life he always enjoyed time spent with family. Blaine has an extensive network of cousins throughout the United States and was always glad to see them when they would visit.
Blaine will be missed by many who knew him and grew to appreciate his quiet demeanor. A man of few words Blaine could acknowledge with a single word that he knew and understood exactly what was going on, most frequently with a great sense of humor.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Shelley Stake Center(325 East Locust). The family will receive friends on Sunday evening September, 22 from 6:00 to7:30 PM, at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak, Shelley) and on Monday morning from 9:30 to10:40 AM at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.