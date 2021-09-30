Bonnie Burns 5/7/1934 - 9/26/2021 On September 26, 2021, Bonnie Gay Thomas Burns, 87, passed away sleeping peacefully at her home in Dubois, Idaho.
Bonnie was born in Idaho Falls on May 7, 1934, to Benjamin Hopson Thomas and Annie Laird Thomas. She was the youngest of three children.
Bonnie grew up in Dubois with her many cousins who she loved spending time with. Bonnie's children often referred to them as the "Golden Girls." In her youth she enjoyed helping her Dad with the sheep and wanted to grow up and be just like her big sister Marva. Bonnie would spend hours in the winter on her ice skates skating up Beaver Creek to the Sheep Station with her favorite cousins and friends.
Bonnie graduated from Clark County High School in 1951. She was the valedictorian of her class.
Bonnie was a natural athlete that excelled in sports. She was very competitive, and in her later years, enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren participate in all their sporting and school activities. She was their greatest cheerleader.
On November 12, 1952, in Lewiston, Idaho, Bonnie married the love of her life, Dave Burns. They spent 67 wonderful years together raising their family. As her children became older, to help support her family, she would often drive a ten wheeler spud trucks during harvest. She was well known for her excellent driving skills, which made her grandchildren very proud.
When the need arose to find a full time job, she went to work for her cousins, Elmer, Mike and Terry Leonardson, at the Pilot Cash Store in Dubois. She dearly loved working for them and stayed on about 15 years. One of Bonnie's greatest accomplishments was to be elected to serve the people of Clark County for 27 years as their County Treasurer. It was a great honor and privilege for her to be given the chance to serve her community. She enjoyed working with treasurers from around the state and met many wonderful people and gained lifelong friends. Bonnie was elected as secretary for the Idaho Treasurer's Association and also served on the Clark County Planning and Zoning Commission.
Bonnie loved to shop and her favorite store of all time was Kmart. Her favorite thing about Kmart, was the "Blue Light Specials." When she became unable to drive, she still loved to shop and would spend much of her time going through her magazines looking for gifts to buy for her family. She loved family gatherings and didn't want to miss any of them. Bonnie loved sharing stories of her childhood days with her family. There wasn't a mean streak in her and she had a great compassion to serve her fellow man.
Bonnie was a die-hard republican who loved her country. She enjoyed serving on the State Republican Committee, the Idaho Women's Republican Committee and was also an avid Donald Trump supporter.
Bonnie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was proud to be one of the last few surviving Laird and Thomas off spring that has resided in Clark County for over 118 years.
Bonnie is survived by her sons, David Burns of Dubois and Jeff (Heidi) Burns of Terreton; her daughters, Kerri Ellis of Dubois, Lauri Sperl of Rexburg, and Bobbi (Rory) Krenka of Salmon; nieces, Patty Rabadue and Jo Martin; nephew Pat McGarry; and great nieces and nephews. She left behind 22 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Dave; her parents, Benjamin Hopson Thomas and Annie Laird Thomas; her brother, Dean Thomas; sister, Marva McGarry; and niece, Jacqui Walbom.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Beaver Creek Church in Dubois. Burial will be at the Dubois Cemetery.
