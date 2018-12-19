Bonnie Ruth Hansen Savage, of Hamer, Idaho, dropped her harness and returned home Wednesday, December 12, 2018 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was born February 5, 1929 in Salem, Idaho to Chancy & Edith Forsgren Hansen.
Bonnie married Neal W Savage in Lewisville, Idaho on March 26, 1954. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on July 30, 1964. She graduated from Midway High School in 1947 and Utah State Agricultural College in 1951.
Bonnie is survived by her children; Aaron (Lyla), Sandie (Jon), Diane (Rob), & Richard (Mitzi). Nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings; Betty, Joyce, Darrel, and VeOna.
The family will visited with friends Monday, December 17, 2018 from 10 to 10:45 AM in the Hamer LDS Church (2454 East 2100 North, Hamer, Idaho). A short program followed at 11 AM to share memories of Bonnie.
She will then be laid to rest next to her husband in the Spencer Cemetery. Your memories can also be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.