Boston Lee Barnes 2/24/1992 - 5/29/2022 Boston Lee Barnes, 30, of Hamer, passed away May 29, 2022, at his home.
Boston was born February 24, 1992, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Michael Gene Barnes and Lisa Marie Anderson Barnes. He grew up and attended schools in Hamer and graduated from West Jefferson High School. He also attended Boise State.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved farming, motorcycles, hunting, his niece and nephews, and Simon and Nine.
Boston is survived by his mother, Lisa Marie Barnes of Hamer, ID; brother, Ryan Michael (Stephanie) Barnes of Lewisville, ID; brother, Justin Riley (Jessica) Barnes of Idaho Falls, ID; and brother, Mason Douglas Barnes of Idaho Falls, ID; niece, Aleiya; and nephews, Benny and Drake; and his beloved animals, Simon and Nine.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Gene Barnes; his grandparents, Gene, Kathryn and Muriel Barnes; and John and Bernetta Anderson.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Hamer Ward Chapel, 2454 East 2100 North in Hamer, Idaho, with Bishop Kirk Jacobs officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm Friday at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Burial will be in the Lewisville Cemetery.