Boyd Kent Park (May 9, 1936 – November 15, 2020), age 84 of Pahrump Nevada, passed away at Valley Medical Hospital in Las Vegas, NV, Sunday November 15, 2020.
Boyd was born May 9, 1936 in Ririe, Idaho. A son of Clarence William Park and Emma Vera Hatfield Park. He attended school in Ririe and graduated from Ririe High School. Soon after graduating Boyd married Verla Barney and they moved to Prescott, Arizona where he worked in the logging business. Their marriage grew their family with daughter Nancy Lou Park and sons, Jerry Wayne Park and Jim Boyd Park.
He was a wonderful father and enjoyed spending time camping, fishing, and hunting. He supported his sons in motorcycle racing and together were always working on a motorcycle or mini bike engine. He built a small family home on Idylwild Dr near Thumb Butte in Prescott Arizona. Boyd worked construction heavy equipment and later started his own Boyd Park Backhoe Services in Prescott Arizona. The family moved to Glendale Arizona but Boyd had always wanted to get back to farming so bought a ranch and spent twenty years in Dolores Colorado. Once he sold the ranch he moved to Pahrump Nevada and enjoyed dancing, karaoke and 5th wheeling, while still “playing in the dirt” with his backhoe.
He is survived by Dolores Blossom, his children: Nancy (Ron) Burns of Lakewood, Colorado and Gilbert, Arizona; Jerry (Jill) Park of Pahrump, Nevada; and Jim (Luz) Park of Minot, North Dakota; sisters Delene (Lee) Malcom of Basalt Idaho, LuAnn Hjelm of Basalt, Idaho and brother Lynn (Lynae) Park of Ririe, 3 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and three sisters, and two grandchildren.
For his grandchildren, family, and friends there will be a celebration of his life at the family homestead in Ririe, Idaho tentatively June 11, 2021.