Brenda Thomas

Brenda Eleanor Thomas, 70, of Menan, Idaho passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019 in Menan, Idaho. She was born on September 12, 1948 in Rigby, Idaho, the daughter of Elmer William Thomas and Vera Eleanor Scott Thomas.
Brenda attended schools in Menan and Annis and graduated from Rigby High School. She was a homemaker for the first twenty years of her marriage, raising her children in Utah.
On moving to Idaho, she worked for Menan Co-op and as a dispatcher for the Jefferson County Sherriff's Office. She retired on 11/11/11. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Brenda loved all animals, but especially cats. Sewing, flowers, crafts and making her home a comfortable place for everyone.
Brenda is survived by her children: Melissa (Mark) Carpenter of Grant, Idaho, Kenny (Sherry) Funk of Honeyville, Utah, Jared (Kimberly) Funk of Menan, Idaho and Nathan (Sarah) Funk of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Her sister; Julia Hawker of Rigby, Idaho. Brothers; Scott (Sherrie) Thomas of Sandy, Utah, Richard (Charlene) Thomas of Menan, Idaho and Brent (Carla) Thomas of Annis, Idaho. Eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Brenda was preceded in death by a son, Justin Funk, a grandson, Jayden and her parents.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Menan LDS Stake Center (698 North 3600 East, Menan, ID). The family will meet with friends on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 PM in the Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho) and again on Thursday prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at the Menan LDS Stake Center. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.