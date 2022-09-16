Brent Dave Spaulding 6/30/1934 - 9/13/2022 Our caring, loving, and giving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, and uncle Brent Dave Spaulding, age 88, of Rigby, ID, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 of congestive heart failure. Brent was born on June 30, 1934, the sixth of eight children, to Earl Eli and Gladys Vie Spaulding in Independence, Idaho. He grew up on a farm milking cows and doing barnyard chores which led to his lifelong love of horses and cattle. After Brent graduated from Ririe High School in 1952, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern States Mission which set the foundation for his lifelong pursuit and passion for sharing the gospel. He attended Ricks College (now BYUI) for one year before and one year after his mission. In 1957, Brent met his eternal sweetheart and love of his life Rilla Tirrell. They were married in the Idaho Falls, ID Temple on March 21, 1958. Everyone who knew them knew of their deep and abiding love and respect for each other. Their marriage was a beautiful example of putting each other's needs first, and set the example for their children of what a wonderful marriage could be. Brent and Rilla had five children: Susan, Dave, Kathy, Kyle, and Kami. Brent was a hard worker and entrepreneur who owned and operated several businesses throughout his lifetime; his favorite being farming and ranching and raising registered Murray Grey cattle and registered paint horses. Brent loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and willingly served as bishop for seven and a half years in the Rigby 2nd Ward, Rigby East Stake. He also served as a counselor in two bishoprics, a high councilor, stake mission president, temple officiator, and various other callings. He served his community as the precinct committeeman for the Republican Central Committee and president of the Murray Grey Cattle Association. Because he was an avid reader and student of the scriptures and was willing to go to great lengths to serve anyone in need, he blessed many with his wise counsel and goodness. Those who knew Brent knew without a doubt he was a man of integrity and could be trusted. Riding his horses through the mountains was Brent's favorite way to relax, but he spent the majority of his time in service to his dear friends, wife, and family, whom he had a deep connection with. Brent was predeceased by his parents Earl Eli and Gladys Vie Spaulding, his siblings Blair (Betty) Spaulding, Rosalee (Jack) Wornek, Vance (Belvalou) Spaulding, Ray Spaulding, Lavonna Perry, and Stan Jacobson and granddaughter, Camilla Tiede. He is survived by his wife Rilla Spaulding, his sister-in-law, Carol Spaulding, sister, Charlamae Jacobson, brother Errol (Sharon) Spaulding, his children Susan (Steve) Tiede, Dave (Cindy) Spaulding, Kathy Spaulding, Kyle (Ceri) Spaulding, Kami (Dustin) Harris, eleven grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren. Services were held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sundance building (602 Sundance Dr., Rigby) Monday, September 19th at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing held prior to the service from 9:00-10:30 a.m. with a family prayer at 10:45 a.m. A viewing was also be held Sunday, September 18th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W Main St. Rigby). Interment was at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery, (182 E 129 N, Ririe).