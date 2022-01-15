Brent Lee Poole 1/24/1951 - 1/13/2022 Brent Lee Poole, 70, of Menan died in his home Thursday January 14, 2022. Brent was born January 24,1951 in Salmon, Idaho to Alvin Edward Poole and Edna May Nelson Poole. Brent's parents moved to Menan, and he was raised and attended school in Menan and Rigby graduating from Rigby High School. Brent married his high school sweetheart Carol Freeman on September 3, 1970. Their marriage was sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Carol preceded Brent in death. Brent then married Marva Jean Beard in Menan Idaho, she also preceded him in death. Brent then married Teresa Burton Douglas of Menan. Brent was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint where he served in many positions including, Scout Master, Ward Clerk, and Ward Mission Leader. Brent was enthusiastic about scouting, he himself was an Eagle Scout and encouraged all the boys that he worked with to do the same. Brent was a talented auto body and fender repair man for most of his life. Brent fervently served as the fire chief for the Menan Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He also worked for the State of Idaho as an EMT instructor and also extrication and rescue. Brent enjoyed many hobbies including but not limited to: fly fishing, hunting, fly tying, photography, camping and swimming. He was an avid ATV enthusiast always looking for adventure and fun around every corner of the trail.
Brent is survived by his wife Teresa Douglas of Menan; sons Ferrin Lee Poole, Alvin John Poole, Wayne Shawn (MeKenna) Poole; daughter Amanda Kay (Dustan) Poole Hemperly; sister Kay (Bill) Hunting; and 7 grandchildren.
Brent was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years Carol Freeman Poole; wife Marva Jean Beard Poole; and son Leslie Scott Poole. Funeral services will be held Thursday January 20, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Menan 1st Ward Chapel. The family will visit with friends Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 6:00-7:30 pm, as well prior to services on Thursday from 9:30-10:45 am. Burial will follow services at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell funeral home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com