Bruce LaVal Jenson 09/27/1954 - 05/31/2022 Bruce LaVal Jenson, 67, of Lexington, KY died May 31, 2022 at Central Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY of lung cancer. He was born September 27, 1954 in Idaho Falls, ID to Shirley Bea Hall Jenson and LaVal Jenson.
He married Nancy McCloskey on July 4, 1987 in Rigby, ID at the Call Homestead. On January 19, 1990, a daughter was born to them, Kenzie Lynn. They were residing in Lexington, KY and have been since.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, daughter, Kenzie, both of Lexington, KY; his mother, Shirley Jenson Call Piquet; ten siblings - DeAnn Flower (Larry) of Middleton, ID, Rick (Melissa) Call of Kingman, AZ, Val Dean (Char) Call of Norco, CA, Pam (Rick) Harris of Farmington, NM, Christine (Sterling) Bryan of Taft, CA, Jerry Jenson of Boise, ID, Brad (Jan) Call of Syracuse, UT, Kathy (Kirk) Hall of Ashton, ID, Jeff (Annette) Call of Rigby, ID, Mike Call of Rigby, ID; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, LaVal Jenson; stepfathers, Kennith Call and Newell Piquet.
Bruce grew up in Rigby, ID and attended school there. He left high school and Idaho to become an apprentice jockey. He did very well and later went to Ohio and raced at some of the larger tracks. Bruce was in a bad "spill" in one of the races and was badly broken up including a broken back. He was in a body cast for a long time. Once healed up, he went back to jockeying but it was too difficult to do after the broken back. He started to gallop and train horses at Thistledown Track. Eventually, he started working on Thoroughbred farms in Kentucky. Namely, Overbrook, where he was the yearling manager for 18 years; Godolphin, Darley, and Seclusive.
Horses were his love and he enjoyed being around and working with them. He had many experiences with them at the Kentucky Derby and also transporting horses to England.
Bruce was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints. We loved him so much and he was so positive, had a great sense of humor, and he enjoyed life. He will be greatly missed.